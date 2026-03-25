Our Lady said Russia was NEVER consecrated — the martyr priest who boldly preached this is being beatified

Believe it or not, one of the very priests who led the worldwide effort to spread Our Lady’s messages warning of a coming false church is about to be beatified.

(LifeSiteNews) — Friends,

Believe it or not, one of the very priests who led the worldwide effort to spread Our Lady’s messages warning of a coming false church and declaring that the John Paul II consecration of Russia requested at Fatima still was NOT done — that same priest is about to be beatified as the first martyr of the Marian Movement of Priests.

On June 13th, 2026 — the anniversary of the second Fatima apparition — in Jaurú, Brazil, the Church will raise to the altars Father Nazareno Lanciotti. He served as national director of the Marian Movement of Priests in Brazil from 1988 until his martyrdom on February 22, 2001.

He was murdered for defending the Gospel, protecting young people from drug traffickers and prostitution rings, and fearlessly proclaiming the full message of Fatima and the Blue Book. Fr. Stefano Gobbi, the priest who received the locutions from heaven which created the Mariam Movement of Priests, considered Fr. Lanciotti the perfect living example of the Movement — a priest totally consecrated to the Immaculate Heart, a true refuge for souls in these times of trial.

This is no fringe group. At its height the Marian Movement of Priests enrolled more than 100,000 priests worldwide, along with at least 400 cardinals and bishops and millions of religious and lay faithful.

Among the most prominent supporters were:

Cardinal Bernardino Echeverría Ruiz of Ecuador — the strongest champion, who granted one of the main imprimaturs to the Blue Book and publicly endorsed the messages.

Cardinal Ricardo Vidal of the Philippines.

Cardinal Michael Michai Kitbunchu of Thailand.

Cardinal Ivan Dias of India, who presided at Fr. Gobbi’s funeral.

Cardinal Oscar Cantoni of Italy, who opened the diocesan process for Fr. Gobbi’s own cause of beatification.

In the United States, Bishop Donald W. Montrose of Stockton was the very first American priest to join in 1975 and later granted the official Imprimatur to the Blue Book in 1998. Other U.S. bishops who supported it included Bishop Edward O’Leary of Portland, Maine, and Bishop Joseph Byrne of Dubuque.

Now why does this beatification matter so much right now? Because the messages Fr. Nazareno spent his life spreading contain some of the clearest heavenly warnings we have about our present crisis.

First — on the consecration of Russia. Our Lady was unmistakable that the 1984 act by Saint John Paul II did not fulfill her request.

In Message 287, on March 25, 1984, the Solemnity of the Annunciation – the day on which John Paul made the consecration of the world- Our Lady said: “I ask it, first of all, of Pope John Paul II… who is carrying it out in a solemn way… Sadly, the invitation has not been welcomed by all the Bishops. Particular circumstances have not yet permitted the explicit consecration of Russia which I have requested many times. As I have already told you, this consecration will be made to me when the bloody events are well on the way to actuality.”

Three years later, on May 13, 1987, the 70th anniversary of Fatima, Message 351: “My request that Russia be consecrated to me, by the Pope together with all the Bishops, has not been accepted and thus she has spread her errors to every part of the World.”

And again on May 13, 1990, Message 425: “Russia has not been consecrated to me by the Pope together with all the bishops and thus she has not received the grace of conversion and has spread her errors throughout all parts of the world, provoking wars, violence, bloody revolutions and persecutions of the Church and of the Holy Father.”

Those are Our Lady’s own words.

Then come the even more sobering warnings about what is happening inside the Church itself.

In the famous trilogy of June 1989, Our Lady describes the two beasts of Revelation 13.

First, the Black Beast — Freemasonry.

Then, in Message 406, June 13, 1989 — the anniversary of the second Fatima apparition — she gives this direct description:

“The beast with the two horns like a lamb indicates Freemasonry infiltrated into the interior of the Church, that is to say, ecclesiastical Masonry, which has spread especially among the members of the hierarchy. This Masonic infiltration, in the interior of the Church, was already foretold to you by me at Fatima, when I announced to you that Satan would enter in even to the summit of the Church…”

Let me repeat that – “Satan would enter in even to the summit of the Church.”

Our Lady added these words: “The task of ecclesiastical Masonry on the other hand is that of destroying Christ and his Church, building a new idol, namely a false Christ and a false church.”

She continues in the same message, explaining how this force “obscures Jesus as the Truth, the Way and the Life… justifies sin… empties the Eucharist of its meaning… promotes false ecumenism.”

Did you catch that? “(P)romotes a false ecumenism.”

And here is how Our Lady describes it:

“The church instituted by Christ is one, and one alone… Ecclesiastical Masonry seeks to destroy this reality through false ecumenism, which leads to the acceptance of all Christian churches, asserting that each one of them has some part of the truth. It develops the plan of founding a universal ecumenical Church, formed by the fusion of all the Christian confessions.”

Our Lady also warned repeatedly about the false prophets who are spreading these errors.

In Message 485, December 31, 1992, in the Five Signs of the End Times, quoting Our Lord’s own words in Matthew 24:

“False prophets will come and will deceive very many… These errors are being propagated by false teachers, by renowned theologians…”

And in Message 362, on the Feast of Our Lady of Sorrows, September 15, 1987, she wept:

“I am weeping because the Church is continuing along the road of division, of loss of the true faith, of apostasy and of errors which are being spread more and more without anyone offering opposition to them. Even now, that which I predicted at Fatima… is in the process of being accomplished. And so, even for the Church the moment of its great trial has come, because the man of iniquity will establish himself within it and the abomination of desolation will enter into the holy temple of God.”

That is the spirit Fr. Nazareno Lanciotti lived and died for.

As we approach his beatification on June 13th, Heaven is giving us a powerful sign of confirmation. The very priest who spread these urgent messages is now being raised to the altars as a martyr and blessed.

Dear friends, stay faithful. Consecrate yourselves completely to the Immaculate Heart. Pray the Rosary. Defend the true faith.

The Immaculate Heart of Mary will triumph.

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and CEO of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

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