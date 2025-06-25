Our mission is at risk – but you can help us rise up and build

Like Nehemiah’s people, we are called to rise up and build – your gift now empowers LifeSiteNews’ fight for life, faith, family, and freedom.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear reader,

With just two days remaining in our summer campaign, we find ourselves 63 percent short of what we need to continue our mission. Your donation is critical at this time.

As we reflect on Nehemiah’s call to “rise up and build,” we are reminded of the importance of unity and action in the face of challenges.

I explained to them how God had shown his gracious favor to me, and what the king had said to me. They replied, “Let us begin building!” And they undertook the work with vigor. — Nehemiah 2:18

I kindly ask you to consider making a donation, whether large or small, to help us bridge the gap in our funding. If you contribute what you can, I know we can reach our goal.

Stand with LifeSiteNews in its mission

Achieving this target is essential for continuing to provide the full range of LifeSiteNews services and coverage in the months ahead, especially as we strive to uphold the truths of the Catholic faith and the values we hold dear.

Your financial support allows us to expand our efforts even further and faster, reaching more hearts and minds with the truth. As mentioned in my previous emails, LifeSiteNews reaches millions of people every month across the world!

Your support goes directly to continuing our efforts in this large scale.

One of the most profound representations of God’s love for humanity is the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Traditionally, the month of June is dedicated to the Sacred Heart by the Catholic Church. In revealing His Sacred Heart to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque, Our Lord Jesus Christ expressed:

Behold the Heart which has so loved men that it has spared nothing, even to exhausting and consuming Itself, in order to testify Its love; and in return, I receive from the greater part only ingratitude, by their irreverence and sacrilege.

There’s only one way to overcome the challenges we face: we must expose the darkness with the light of the truth. This is the mission of LifeSiteNews.

Give TODAY and keep reliable independent media online

We can only battle for life, faith, family, and freedom with your support. Every donation is a step towards promoting our faith and reporting honest news. Without the generous contributions of individuals like you, LifeSiteNews would face the possibility of shutting down.

Sometimes, it’s easy to feel discouraged. But succumbing to hopelessness is a temptation from the devil. The month of June is a powerful reminder that we are cradled in God’s loving Heart. By staying close to Him and to one another, we can thwart Satan’s plans.

Thank you for standing with LifeSiteNews and for being a cherished member of our community. Together, we will overcome all evil.

You Only Have 2 Days Left – Please Support LifeSiteNews Today

Yours gratefully in the Sacred Heart,

John-Henry Westen

Editor-in-Chief

LifeSiteNews

