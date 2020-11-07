Doug Mainwaring

Over 74 million Americans just voted for an anti-Christian new world under Biden-Harris

These numbers reveal disturbing truths about a huge segment of the U.S. population.
Sat Nov 7, 2020 - 1:59 pm EST
Doug Mainwaring
WASHINGTON, D.C., November 7, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Current polling data shows that 74,446,452 Americans voted for Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and their anti-human, anti-life platform, revealing disturbing truths about a huge segment of the U.S. population.

Over 74 million Americans just voted to:

Whether or not the number is off by even a few million, around 70 million Americans still pulled the lever for Biden-Harris.  

Perhaps worst of all:

If Biden and Harris prevail in the race for the White House, brace yourself for a horrifying fundamental transformation of America, with Christian faith and morals in the crosshairs.

Doug Mainwaring

Doug Mainwaring is a journalist for LifeSiteNews, an author, and a marriage, family and children's rights activist.  He has testified before the United States Congress and state legislative bodies, originated and co-authored amicus briefs for the United States Supreme Court, and has been a guest on numerous TV and radio programs.  Doug and his family live in the Washington, DC suburbs.