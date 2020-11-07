Over 74 million Americans just voted for an anti-Christian new world under Biden-Harris

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

WASHINGTON, D.C., November 7, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Current polling data shows that 74,446,452 Americans voted for Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and their anti-human, anti-life platform, revealing disturbing truths about a huge segment of the U.S. population.

Over 74 million Americans just voted to:

Whether or not the number is off by even a few million, around 70 million Americans still pulled the lever for Biden-Harris.

Perhaps worst of all:

Because Joe Biden claims to be a Catholic, if he is elected president, the United States will offer a horribly distorted portrait of Catholicism and what it means to be a Catholic man to the entire world.

If Biden and Harris prevail in the race for the White House, brace yourself for a horrifying fundamental transformation of America, with Christian faith and morals in the crosshairs.