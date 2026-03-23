Owner of major pornography site OnlyFans dies of cancer at 43

(LifeSiteNews) — The secretive and reclusive owner of the porn site OnlyFans, which revolutionized the smut industry by pioneering a system in which porn creators could connect directly with porn users, has died of cancer at the young age of 43. Leon Radvinsky had an estimated worth of $4.7 billion and was reportedly in talks in 2025 to sell the company for $8 billion.

Radvinsky was born in Ukraine, grew up in Chicago, and purchased OnlyFans in 2018, two years after it was founded in the UK. The COVID pandemic porn boom launched Radvinsky onto the billionaire list. Little was known about him when he purchased OnlyFans, and the porn mogul deliberately kept out of the public eye.

“Some twenty years ago, before Internet pornography was widely available for free, he ran a small empire of websites that advertised access to ‘illegal’ and ‘hacked’ passwords to porn sites, including ones that were advertised as featuring underage performers,” Forbes reported in a 2021 profile. “In the late 1990s such link sites were common and were used to market not just pornography but online gambling and other grey market activities.”

Radvinsky’s career is a case study in the relentless and predatory pursuit of wealth by exploiting the addictive nature of pornography for clicks and cash, as revealed by a string of lawsuits. In 2018, he became majority owner (75 percent) and director of Fenix International Limited, which owns and operates OnlyFans. The structure of the OnlyFans reaped massive profits. Owners, who create and post their own content, receive 80 percent of the revenue, while the company receives 20 percent.

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Initially, the company did not permit explicit content, but in 2017, OnlyFans decided to permit pornography, and the platform’s popularity blew up. In 2021, TIME magazine put OnlyFans on its Time 100 Most Influential Companies list. Overnight, the site became a hub for “sex workers” – digital prostitutes – and its hybrid monetized social media-porn platform set-up drew many young women into setting up profiles and selling explicit images and videos. Social media itself has been growing increasingly explicit, and for many OnlyFans was a way of monetizing content they were already producing on other platforms, and to a dedicated, paying fan base.

During COVID, OnlyFans exploded. In May 2023, OnlyFans had 3 million registered creators and 220 million registered users. OnlyFans became synonymous with porn, and boasted that because creators were in control, they avoided much of the abuse that defines other major sites like Pornhub. However, the U.S. Congress investigated OnlyFans in 2021 for “insufficiently preventing child sexual abuse material” from appearing on its platform; the platform decided to stop offering pornographic material. The decision lasted only six days as both porn creators and porn users erupted in panic and rage.