Pagan ‘prayer’ to Zeus, Apollo offered at 2024 Olympics torch lighting ceremony

A ‘high priestess’ prayed to Zeus and Apollo at a Greek pagan temple during the Paris Olympics’ torch lighting ceremony earlier this month, prompting backlash from Christians online.

OLYMPIA, Greece (LifeSiteNews) — In less than 100 days, the summer Olympics will kick off in Paris, which, like every leading global city, a growing number of non-Christian foreigners now call home. God forbid there should be a terrorist attack or a Catholic church that goes up in flames.

Earlier this month, the games’ first ceremony, the torch lighting ritual, was held in Olympia, Greece, at the ancient temple of Hera, the wife of Zeus, king of the Greek gods.

Flanked by a non-diverse harem of all white women, Greek actress Mary Mina played the role of “high priestess.” Her function, among other things, was to offer a “prayer” on behalf of mankind.

“Apollo, god of sun and the idea of light, send your rays and light the sacred torch for the hospitable city of [Paris]. And you, Zeus, give peace to all peoples on earth and wreath the winners of the sacred race,” she remarked.

The Hellenic Olympic Committee organizes the 30-minute event and lists on its website the rest of the “Invocation to Apollo.” The group explains that the first torch lighting ceremony took place in 1936 as part of the Berlin Games and that it has more or less taken place ahead of every Olympics since then.

Female choreographer Artemis Ignatiou has directed the performance since 2008. A native of Greece, she previously played the role of “high priestess” and has been involved in the production since the 1990s.

Christians on X excoriated the event for its obvious paganism. “Christ is King,” several of them remarked. Catholic author Chris Stefanick said, “There are reasons that, without much sadness, literally everyone stopped worshipping Zeus and company a looooooong time ago.”

The Olympic website recalls that the games were started in 776 B.C. and continued until 393 A.D. when Christian Emperor Theodosius I abolished them. While some may dispute the reasons why he did so, as well as whether or not he even canceled them in the first place, what is undeniable is the Olympics today has become part of a worldwide bread and circus industry that exalts the human body and athletics beyond all reasonable measure. Its opening ceremonies almost always seem to incorporate some sort of Masonic or globalist themes.

This year’s games have been billed as the first “gender equal” Olympics. What that means is that men and women will have 50-50 representation in competition. Said another way, there will be the same number of male athletes as there are female athletes. This has been billed as a major sign of “progress.”

At the torch lighting ceremony, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach remarked that this year’s games will be “younger, more inclusive, more urban, more sustainable.” He was referring to the fact that a pro-LGBT “Pride House” will be set up for “LGBTI+ supporters, athletes and allies.”

”The Games are a celebration of diversity,” the Olympics’ official website says. “To mark the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia, Paris 2024 is once again setting out its commitment to combating all forms of discrimination,” euphemistically referring to any opposition to homosexuality or transgenderism.

It added that the “Pride House” is intended to “celebrate” LGBT “minorities” and their “pride.”

Like previous Olympic Games, Paris 2024 will likely be a cesspool of impurity. As previously documented by LifeSite, fornication is rampant and free contraceptives are given out at the Olympic Village where the athletes stay. Like their pagan forebears, today’s athletes, like those who organized the Olympic torch lighting ceremony, seem to care very little about the teachings of Christianity.

Follow Stephen Stephen Kokx is a journalist for LifeSiteNews. A former community college instructor, Stephen has written and spoken extensively about Catholic social teaching, politics, and spirituality. He previously worked for the Archdiocese of Chicago under the late Francis Cardinal George. His essays have appeared in a variety of outlets, including Catholic Family News and CatholicVote.org. He is the author of St. Alphonsus for the 21st Century: A Handbook for Holiness.

Share











