Parental outrage over LGBT indoctrination is organic, not whipped up by Republican politicians 

(LifeSiteNews) — If you read only the big broadsheets of the mainstream media—the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Boston Globe—you could be forgiven for thinking that the current backlash from parents against LGBT indoctrination in school is simply a moral panic whipped up by GOP politicians riling up their base ahead of the 2022 midterms. If you read local newspapers, however, a different picture emerges: Politicians like Ron DeSantis are not stoking rage—they are channelling it. The most recent example—of scores of such stories—comes from the Will County Gazette in Illinois:

A Bolingbrook Middle School is instructing its teachers in how to be more “pro LGBT,” demanding they stop using terms like “boys” and “girls,” use “LGBT adult role models” in their lessons and put “gay pride” rainbow flags on their desks. That’s according to emails and a 25-page powerpoint presented Wednesday to Brooks Middle School Teachers as part of paid “in service training,” obtained by the Will County Gazette.

The PowerPoint in question was “produced and presented by Kristin and Peter Shulman of Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG)” which seeks to bring “queer ideology” into schools in order to provide “education to enlighten the public.” They believe, among other things, “that biological sex doesn’t actually exist.” The Shulmans told middle school staff that they must “include LGBT adult role models in curriculum and discussions” whenever possible and told the teachers that not to do so was illegal, citing a 2019 law which directs public schools to teach kids about LGBT accomplishments.

In order for teachers to “identify your classroom as a safe space,” the Shulmans directed, educators should “put a small rainbow flag on [your] desk or in [your] pencil holder” as well as “wear an Ally button.” Not to do so, it is implied, would be to project homophobia. The Will County Gazette took pains to point out that queer theory is not quite what the students need: “According to the Illinois State Board of Elections, 59.7 percent of Brooks students failed the Illinois Assessment of Readiness test in 2021, performing below grade level on the test.”

As I’ve noted ad nauseum in this space, these stories are not anomalies. A Pennsylvania middle school has reportedly installed urinals in the girls’ bathroom. There are photos of wall décor at a middle school in North Carolina, replete with helpful definitions for terms like “non-binary” so that students will be able to figure out if they fall into that category (or…non-category?). Here’s a video of a middle school teacher from Texas explaining how she incorporates conversations about transgenderism and “queerness” in the classroom.

Trans non-binary Texas middle school teacher explains how she incorporates discussions about queerness and transness in the classroom pic.twitter.com/8O19j44oYr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 2, 2022

In Maine, the Department of Education has resources for teachers on their website to explain LGBT issues … to kindergarteners. Not that activist kindergarten teachers need it—they’re making their own explainers on TikTok—such as this teacher laying out why you should introduce pronouns to five-year-olds. By the way, there’s no such thing as “too young” for these people. Here’s a video of a preschool teacher explaining how she loves to “take every opportunity” to discuss breaking the gender binary and telling a four-year-old boy he can wear nail polish if he wants to:

Preschool teacher says she “loves taking every oppurtunity” to break down gender stereotypes and discuss all the genders including nonbinary pic.twitter.com/4QQ4efDLDs — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 29, 2022

One fourth grade teacher confirmed that her example is being followed by her young students. “A lot of them are queer because I am queer,” she said. “They figured it out, and I became their safe space.” The kids, she said, are so open about LGBT issues that it shocks even her.

“A lot of them [students] are queer because I am queer” – 4th grade teacher pic.twitter.com/74LSrLKKoi — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 6, 2022

The results of this indoctrination is now finally being publicly documented, despite attempts by activists, journalists, and politicians to claim it does not exist and to shout whistleblowers down. There are simply so many stories of children irreversibly ruined by gender ideology that the tide can no longer be stemmed by the censors. Consider, for example, how one Substack—titled “Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans”—begins with a story titled “The Saga of Sage”:

I am the grandmother of a 15 year old girl, Sage Lily. I adopted Sage when she was just shy of 2 years old. Sage and I live in Virginia with my husband. Sage started going through gender confusion in 8th grade. To that point she was a straight A student who enjoyed playing piano and writing poetry. At her small school, as Sage informed me, all the girls were either bi, trans, or lesbian. At some point social influence overcame her. She advised her friends and teachers that she wanted to be trans and that Sage would no longer be her name—she requested to be called “Draco” and referred to as a boy. The school obliged since Virginia, by law, requires that students be affirmed by the school staff. Unfortunately, the school did not tell me, her legal mother, about any of this—I was left in the dark. I wish I had known. If I had known, this would have been a much different story.

For a glimpse into the horror story that so many parents have found themselves trapped into, do read the whole thing. These are the rotten fruits of the Sexual Revolution, and the evangelists of this revolution have permeated the entire public school system. It is long past time for a reckoning. As parents wake up, perhaps it has finally come.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

