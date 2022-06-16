Parents are finally pushing back against Drag Queen Story Hour

We appear to be at an inflection point where parents are pushing back. Let's not mess it up now.

(LifeSiteNews) – When Pride Month kicked off in Dallas, Texas with an event titled “Drag your kids to Pride,” which featured provocatively-clad drag queens strutting their stuff for children, something unexpected happened.

Over the past few years, these drag shows targeted at children have, unfortunately, become something of a norm—in fact, Drag Queen Storytime has triggered an entire discussion on the Right about how conservatives should be responding to the growing tidal wave of cultural perversion. What was unexpected was the fact that people started pushing back.

Just as parents have been showing up at school board meetings to demand answers, protestors gathered outside the event and demanded answers from the drag queens as they exited their children’s show. One carried a sign that summed up the position of millions of average Americans: “Stop grooming kids.”

The group sponsoring the protest, Protect Texas Kids, plans to continue calling out those who believe sexualized entertainment is appropriate for kids.

According to video posted online by Ian Miles Cheong, a similar scene unfolded at a Drag Queen Story Hour Event in San Francisco where, according to Cheong, “two men called out an alleged pedophile who had YouTube videos talking about child sexuality.” (The “alleged” is important here—although several drag queen readers have been exposed as sex offenders, I cannot find the name of this specific person nor whether or not they have such a record.)

Several men call out an alleged pedophile who had YouTube videos talking about child sexuality at a Drag Queen Story Hour event in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/BCAdqUUXtK — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 15, 2022

“Who brought the pedophile?” one of the men can be heard asking. “Who brought the pedophile? We want to know?” One of the organizers responds: “This storytime is actually for children…” and the man interrupts here: “Then why is the pedophile here?”

The other man then states that they have seen video online of the drag queen sitting at the front of the room “saying what he wants to do to children.” Library staff and parents seem at a loss for what to do while the two protestors continue to state that they have seen that drag queen online stating attraction for children.

The drag queen then leaves the room while the two men get into a shouting altercation with parents, calling them “sick.” One of them pulls out his phone and shows a shocked parent what he says is a video of the drag queen in question rapping a song that includes sexualized lines about kids. The police are called, and presumably the two protestors were removed.

There is much about this that we don’t know, so I don’t want to jump to conclusions without the full facts. The two protestors at several points shout words that should not be used in front of children, which undermines their message.

I think there is certainly a legitimate case to be made for protesting these events; these protests should always be carried out in a calm and effective way. These protestors appear to have let their (seemingly justified) passion get the better of them, and the scene did deteriorate.

If the videos they found online of the drag queen reading to children did show what they say they did — and frankly, there’s no reason to believe that they didn’t — this is understandable but still regrettable.

I say this because we appear to be at an inflection point where parents are pushing back, governors are considering legislation to protect kids, online activists like Libs of TikTok are driving a massive awareness of what has been going on quietly for years and getting events cancelled simply by publicizing them, and a discussion about the sexualization of children by the LGBT movement is happening loudly and publicly.

Incredibly effective public activism, grassroots organizing, and political action are unfolding—and it is important that those seeking to protest such events don’t derail those efforts by handing the other side videos of cursing, threatening, or other untoward behavior. This is a very winnable cause. Let’s not screw it up.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

