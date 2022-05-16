Parents are right to be concerned about LGBT colonization of cultural spaces

Major corporations are still doing everything they can to wrap themselves in the rainbow flag.

Readers are advised that primary sexual characteristics are discussed in this article.

(LifeSiteNews) — We are being treated once again to another round of mainstream media columns assuring us that those who are disturbed by the LGBT movement’s ongoing overtures to children are either crazy, bigoted, or both. This is accompanied by a wealth of evidence that those with concerns about the LGBT’s colonization of nearly all cultural spaces are terrifyingly sane.

In Bismarck, North Dakota, for example, a drag show is being marketed to kids. “Just a Brunch of Kings and Queens” attracted the attention of parents on social media after the event, advertised for “all ages” but “best suited for 13+” (to be held at the Bismarck Ramada Heritage Ballroom on June 18), noted that they’d be hosting teen speakers and donating the proceeds of the drag show to LGBT causes.

Reread that carefully: This is a drag show, advertised for “all ages.” Anyone who had predicted this ten or twenty years ago would have been called a liar by the very people happily hosting teen LGBT events and drag shows to kids.

Despite growing pushback from GOP governors like Florida’s Ron DeSantis, major corporations are still doing everything they can to wrap themselves in the rainbow flag. Pride Month is approaching, which means that the queering of every business and bank on main street is just around the corner. Few, however, will manage to top Target. From Bustle:

Let me translate that for you. “Compression tops” and “chest binders” are for girls who identify as boys to flatten their breasts in an attempt to “pass” as male, often causing themselves permanent tissue damage. “Packing underwear, bras, and boyshirts” are articles of clothing replete with fake genitals. So a “packing underwear” would be worn by a girl attempting to pass as a boy to make it appear that she has a penis; a “packing bra” would be worn by a boy attempting to pass as a girl with breasts.

Target is marketing fake genitals to kids to wear to the beach and elsewhere so they can cosplay the opposite sex. Perhaps they can wear these accessories to the drag shows now being organized for them.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION CONGRESS: Ban all males from female sports Show Petition Text 7992 have signed the petition. Let's get to 9000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition The entire country has seen what happens when men enter women's sports. Lia Thomas is a biological male, but he was nonetheless allowed swim against elite female competitors to win an NCAA Freestyle competition, much to the disappointment of those women who had trained so hard to compete. SIGN THE PETITION TO BAN MALES FROM WOMEN'S SPORTS TODAY Males have a natural advantage over females in the vast majority of sports, so allowing them to enter women's sports can: crush the motivation of the biological girls who have worked hard to compete on a level playing field

put females into harm's way in contact sports and locker rooms

deprive women of their right to fairly compete for college scholarships and many other accolades We all know the spectacle of Lia Thomas defeating those female swimmers was a charade, a mockery of women's sports, but now it's time to do something about it. Please SIGN this urgent petition calling on members of Congress to pass a law banning the participation of biological males in women's sports. This is not just about ensuring biological girls and women can compete fairly and win in their chosen sports, but it's also a major safety issue in contact sports and the dangerous use of women's locker rooms by gender-confused males. Some of you will remember Fallon Fox, the male MMA fighter who claimed to be a woman and left his female opponent concussed and with a fractured skull. Fox later announced on social media that he enjoys "smacking up" women who "talk transphobic nonsense." Any reasonable person knows men shouldn't compete against women, but some people are too politically correct to take a stand and protect girls and women from this madness. It's now time to join the growing pushback against the gender-confused lobby and their dangerous beliefs that have literally left some female competitors in the hospital. Please SIGN this common sense petition calling on Congress to ban all males from competing in women's sport. Future generations will look back with gratitude on those who stood on the right side of history, defending women from these very confused males. Nothing less than a federal ban on biological males forcing their way into women's sport is enough, so this petition will be sent to all members of Congress demanding legislative action. FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'Olympians, coaches, swimmers write open letter demanding NCAA protect women’s sports' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/olympians-coaches-swimmers-write-open-letter-demanding-ncaa-protect-womens-sports/ 'Female swimmer torches NCAA after losing spot to William ‘Lia’ Thomas: ‘Make the right changes’' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/female-swimmer-nudged-out-of-competition-by-william-lia-thomas-torches-ncaa-in-open-letter/ 'Rep. Boebert files resolution declaring female runner-up to ‘Lia’ Thomas the rightful winner' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/boebert-leads-resolution-to-declare-female-runner-up-to-lia-thomas-the-rightful-winner/ **Photo Credit: Fox News/YouTube screenshot Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The clothing brand Calvin Klein went even further, publishing an advertisement of a “pregnant man” with visible mastectomy scars for Mother’s Day. The “man,” of course, is a woman who has had her breasts surgically removed but not her uterus, which is why she can still carry and birth a child. She does feature a full beard and a more masculine face, likely due to hormone therapy. As I noted in a previous column, these stories, photos, and ads are intended to reduce the shock people instinctively feel so that eventually, they will hear the phrase “pregnant man” and simply shrug.

The damage all of this is doing to the upcoming generation is becoming apparent, month by month. City Journal recently published an analysis of a new study used by the New York Times to insist that sex change treatments for kids were necessary, noting that it actually proves quite the opposite. At some point very soon, the photos of women with ugly scars where their breasts used to be are not going to be featured in glamor shots—but in articles warning about the consequences of the transgender craze.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

Share











