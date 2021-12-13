Parents have to fight Big Tech, gov’t, schools and more to protect their kids from LGBT propaganda

To ensure that your children do not see the ugliness, hedonism, and confusion of today as 'normal,' you will have to be extraordinarily vigilant.

(LifeSiteNews) — This comes as no surprise to those of us who have been following the LGBT takeover of culture over the past decade or so, but it is still worth noting: Activists now feel comfortable enough to say the quiet part out loud. That is, as I’ve written in this space before, they are no longer pretending that the education (or re-education) of children is not the goal of their movement.

Writer Anukriti Prasad says as much this month in an article titled: “How children’s literature can help in the move to normalise queerness.” This can be difficult, Prasad says, because many parents are still homophobic and dedicated to “heteronormativity.” As such, it is important that the education children receive at school be designed to subvert the upbringing they might receive from such parents. An excerpt:

Nandini Choudhury, relationship expert and meditation mentor at a Kolkata-based wellness organisation called Crystal Minds, believes this cycle runs on modelling. “Being especially impressionable in their formative years, children often emulate their parents’ exhibited behaviour. Along with adopting demonstrated vocabulary and mannerisms, they also inherit the biases they hear most often. How they witness elders, whether at home or in school — the two most crucial sites in children’s lives — approaching various topics, defines the formation of their own responses to these concepts.”

It is important, Prasad writes, not to “perpetuate” the “generational prejudices that we inherit from our elders.” In other words, certain views of sexuality and gender are outdated and must be dispensed with. It is the task of educators to ensure that parents do not pass their beliefs on to their children. An important aid in that, says Prasad, is children’s literature, which has the power to “endow their young readers with lifelong values.” That is to say, lifelong LGBT values. Books with LGBT themes, she says, can promote “LGBT+ allyship.”

In fact, says Prasad, these books can break them out of the “rut” — the rut of their parents and intergenerational traditions:

[Q]ueerness in children’s literature can also play a role in forging the kind of individuals the children will grow into. As and when they read about it, note its normalcy and learn about the systemic injustices it faces, their own beliefs take shape. The attitudes they develop at this stage will then determine which side of the fence they pick. Thus, by breaking stigmas early and helping the youth progress further than previous generations, major changes can be brought about to the system, ending the aforementioned rut.

It is important to note here that while educators work to transform the views of children on issues of gender and sexuality — often against the will and without the knowledge of parents — a concurrent trend is cleaving children from traditional views of sexuality: porn. As education goes increasingly digital, children viewing pornography has become the norm. As the porn industry increasingly shifts into the production of sexual violence on screen, children are absorbing these messages and it is shaping their views.

I’ve written about this subject many times in this space, but let me provide you with the most recent example, from the BBC last month. The report notes that children “as young as 11 are learning about sex from pornography, sexual health experts have said. They say they are seeing an increasing number of young people who believe sex needs to be violent as a result.” Experts are noting that children are seeing porn on digital devices at younger and younger ages, and that the violence prevalent in porn is now informing their view of what “normal” sexuality looks like.

In short, we have LGBT sexuality being normalized by educators and state-funded institutions, and sexual violence and brutality being normalized by the omnipresence of the internet in the lives of children too developmentally young to make sense of what they are seeing.

If you have children and you want them to develop a healthy, biblical view of sexuality, you need to know that you are facing off against the forces of Big Tech, the government, the entertainment industry, and what passes for education these days. Parents have told me that it is pretty much impossible to let kids pick out their own books at the public library these days, because LGBT themes pervade the children’s section (all funded by you, the taxpayer)! To ensure that your children do not see the ugliness, hedonism, and confusion of today as “normal,” you will have to be extraordinarily vigilant.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

