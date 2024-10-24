Parents outraged after ‘sex-ed’ program leader uses pedo-friendly language in school presentation

Parents expressed outraged after Kerri Isham, founder of a school sex-ed group, referred to pedophiles as ‘minor attracted persons’ during a Grade 9 presentation, a term aimed at downplaying the perversity of pedophilia.

(LifeSiteNews) — According to the website of Power Up Sexual Health Education, the organization is dedicated to giving kids a healthy view of sexual health. “At Power Up, we believe Sexual Health Education is NOT optional AND is best delivered starting from 2 years old,” the website states. “Why teach early? We believe educating early is the key to eliminating sexual abuse. Educating early does not strip your child of their innocence – but sexual abuse will.”

The founder and operator of Power Up is Kerri Isham, and she is under fire for her decision, during a presentation to Grade 9 students at the Quamichan School in Duncan, British Columbia, to refer to pedophiles as “MAPs” – that is, “Minor Attracted Persons.” This is a phrase preferred by pedophiles, who believe that “MAP” is a destigmatizing term that assists in legitimizing their “identity” and promotes social acceptance of their sexual attractions.

READ: Scottish National Party slammed for claiming there are ’24 genders’

Isham admitted as much in a video posted for Facebook. “I did talk to students in Grade 9 at the school about MAPs,” she said. “A MAP is a person who’s ‘minor-attracted.’ This is an identity usually for men. MAPs are not part of the 2SLGBTQ+ community. They would like to be, but they’ll never be accepted by the community because MAPs harm children. Instead of using the word ‘pedophile,’ they want to legitimize what they are doing by changing their identity to MAP.”

It is strange that Isham admitted that “MAP” is a term of “legitimization” – but still chose to use it. Indeed, asserting control over the language used in any debate over identity is a way of shaping the conclusion, which is precisely why pedophiles wish to choose their own labels.

Why would Isham use their preferred term, even while admitting that “MAPs” seek to “harm children?” It is, at minimum, a strange rhetorical decision – especially considering the fact that she warned students during her talk that “MAPs are everywhere” on the internet, including sites frequented by young people such as Minecraft and TikTok.

At one point during her presentation, Isham warned students that they were “not encouraged to interact with people who identify in this way.”

According to the Western Standard, many parents “expressed outrage over the lecture, with many noting that their children reported feeling ‘uncomfortable.’” Vancouver Island parent Bryony Dixon commented on Facebook (before being blocked by Isham): “Why do you continue to refer to pedophiles in their preferred terminology? Even here. Fine to say that’s what they call themselves, to raise awareness, but then you continue to use a term that downplays the severity. Some social taboos exist for a reason – to safeguard the vulnerable, and you are actively dismantling that, even here.”

READ: Italy bans international surrogacy, prohibiting homosexuals, pedophiles from buying children abroad

Dixon noted that Isham also supports sex changes for kids, despite evidence from the U.K. Cass Review that highlighted the dangers of these “treatments,” and adding “I have filed a complaint with the BC Office of the Ombudsperson for your violation of child boundaries by forcing kids to remain in a session that made them ‘uncomfortable’ due to its explicit sexual content, and your subsequent celebration of this unacceptable approach to education. I encourage others to do the same.”

Dixon noted on X that Isham is the same educator whose kindergarten masturbation worksheet was circulated to 4-year-olds from Namgis First Nation in 2022. From a media report at the time:

A formal investigation is underway and parents are enraged after kindergarten students in Alert Bay were allegedly given a take-home assignment on touching their private body parts. Social media posts claim students as young as 4-years-old from T’lisa̱lagi’lakw School of ‘Namgis First Nation, located northeast of Vancouver Island, were assigned a worksheet from the workbook Body Smart: Right From the Start. “Some children like to touch their private body parts and some children don’t,” stated the assignment, before asking students to list the private places in their homes. Certified sexual health educator Kerri Isham of Nanaimo-based Power Up Sexual Health Education penned the workbook, which is intended for children between the ages of three to ten and shines a light on sexual abuse prevention. “Draw a picture of the private places where you can touch your penis or vulva if you want to,” the worksheet says.

Parents, if your children attend a public school in Canada, find out what is in the sex-ed curriculum. Find out who is being brought in to teach the students, if anyone. I have covered dozens of stories like this over the past decade, and this is happening everywhere.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

Share











