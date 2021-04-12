John-Henry Westen

Catholic podcaster Patrick Coffin: This is the ‘remote dress rehearsal’ for the Antichrist

April 9, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — If you’re a regular reader of LifeSite, chances are you’ve heard of Patrick Coffin. Patrick is a solid Catholic and good friend of mine who used to work for Catholic Answers but now hosts his own podcast where he interviews tons of interesting people.

Patrick was recently banned from YouTube for speaking out about the coronavirus. Later this month, on April 30 and May 1, he’s hosting an online “Truth over Fear” summit about the virus. You can register for the conference at RestoreTheCulture.com. Archbishop Viganò as well as Bishop Athanasius Schneider and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will be speaking at it.

Patrick and I talked about a wide range of topics today, including the coronavirus vaccines, which he said are not vaccines but “experimental gene therapies.” He also said that the Francis papacy has been marked by “weaponized ambiguity” and that Francis is actually helping pave the way for the coming of the Antichrist.

“I think what we’re living through now is what I would call a remote dress rehearsal for the Antichrist,” he said. “All this confusion coming out of Rome is a remote preparation for the rise of the Antichrist. I think there’s a certain universal softening of the ground that’s happening.”

“I think what’s happening in Rome now is even more potent because it has the external appearances of religious authenticity,” he continued. “And yet it has a forked tongue … I’m not saying the Pope is the Antichrist. I’m not saying anything like that … all I’m saying is the swiftness and the global nature of this confusion, I think, inclines one, if you have an open mind, to say that we’re entering into a whole new chapter now of human history.”

Patrick and I also discussed John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI, the Second Vatican Council, the closing down of churches during the COVID “pandemic,” as well as Canadian politics, including Justin Trudeau’s communist lockdown measures. 

