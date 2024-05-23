Pedophile advocacy group praises Germany’s new law softening punishment for child pornography

The new bill removes the section of the German Criminal Code that designated possession of child pornography a federal crime, reducing minimum sentences while downgrading the crime to a misdemeanor.

(LifeSiteNews) — In 2010, Jan Flesichhauer and Wiebke Hollersen penned a chilling essay for Der Spiegel titled “How the Left Took Things Too Far.” “One of the goals of the German 1968 movement was the sexual liberation of children,” they wrote. “For some, this meant overcoming all sexual inhibitions, creating a climate in which even pedophilia was considered progressive.”

That climate involved discussions about whether sex with children might be healthy for the children and musings that this could be part of kindergarten programs: “The educators’ notes indicate that they placed a very strong emphasis on sex education. Almost every day, the students played games that involved taking off their clothes, reading porno magazines together and pantomiming intercourse.”

As Fleischhauer and Hollersen concluded: “The members of the 1968 movement and their successors were caught up in a strange obsession about childhood sexuality.”

The conservative backlash to the sexual revolution roiling the West failed to roll it back – but it did manage to stop the attempt to sexualize childhood – at least until recent years, when “Drag Queen Story Hour,” explicit, instructional sex education, and the transitioning of children became the norm. Indeed, in Germany several pro-pedophile campaigners are celebrating after the Bundestag (Germany’s Parliament) voted to decriminalize the possession of child pornography.

The bill, which passed on May 16, removes the section of the German Criminal Code that designated possession of child pornography a federal crime. When it comes into effect in three years, the law will reduce minimum sentences for possessing child sexual abuse material and the crime will be “downgraded” to a misdemeanor. Minimum sentences are now reduced to a mere three months for possessing or acquiring child pornography, and a farcical six months for distributing child pornography.

The previous mandatory minimum sentence was one year, introduced when possession of child pornography was classified as a crime in 2021. As Genevieve Gluck at Reduxx reported, the move faced stiff opposition:

Responding to the passage of the bill, chairman of the association ‘German Children’s Aid – The Permanent Children’s Representation’ (Deutsche Kinderhilfe – Die ständige Kindervertretung), Rainer Becker, pointed out that Germany could violate a directive from the European Union that classifies any child pornographic media as a serious criminal offense with the change to the law. A statement of opposition was released by the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Christian Social Union of Bavaria (CSU). ‘The distribution, possession and acquisition of child pornography must, in principle, remain classified as crimes,’ reads the declaration. ‘Even if the increase in the penalty range in Section 184b of the Criminal Code in 2020 has led to practical problems in certain cases, a blanket reduction in the penalty range is the wrong solution. A change should be limited to the problem cases and solve them effectively. Scientific findings show that if the penalty framework shifts downwards, the penalties imposed in practice also tend to be lower.’

The justification for downgrading possession of child pornography to misdemeanor itself was an example of how thoroughly pornography has poisoned Western societies. According to the bill, the parents and teachers who find themselves in the possession of child pornography upon finding the material on the phones of their children or students, must be considered. From Article 1 of the new law:

Such cases have occurred particularly frequently among parents and teachers of older children or young people who found child pornography on them and passed it on to other parents, teachers or the school management to inform them of the problem. A downgrade to a misdemeanor is also urgently required in order to be able to respond appropriately and with the necessary flexibility to the large proportion of juvenile offenders. Here, too, the perpetrators generally do not act in order to be sexually aroused by the child pornography content, but rather out of a drive typical of the adolescent stage of development, such as naivety, curiosity, thirst for adventure or the desire to impress.

Critics of the bill noted that exceptions for such cases could quite easily have been carved out without an across-the-board reduction in minimum sentencing for child pornography offences, and as Gluck pointed out, this move was praised by pedophilia activists, including the “notorious German pro-pedophile activist group… Krumme-13, or K13.” The group is “described as a ‘self-help’ organization for ‘pedosexuals,’” and released a statement on May 17 advising their readers being prosecuted for child pornography to have their lawyers “submit applications for stays of proceedings on behalf of their clients in ongoing proceedings” in order to secure a lesser sentence three years hence.

Krumme-13, Gluck reported, was founded by Dieter Gieseking, who has spent years racking up child pornography charges and has served multiple prison sentences as a result. Gieseking has followed in the footsteps of many of the 1960s sexual revolutionaries in calling the reduction or elimination of the age of consent. “The taboo of pedophilia must finally be broken at all levels of society,” he said in 2014. “If a pedophile can come out without fear of exclusion or even demonization, then this is the best prevention against child abuse… From a sexual policy perspective, an age of consent of 12 is appropriate and long overdue in today’s enlightened society. There are boys and girls who take the initiative in a friendly and sexual relationship with a pedosexual.”

Krumme-13 also wants the elimination of all laws on child pornography, and sees this latest move by the German Bundestag as a step in the right direction. That should be deeply, deeply concerning – especially as the sexualization of children, halted by the social conservative backlash to the sexual revolution during the 1970s and 1980s, has been coming back with a vengeance over the past decade.

