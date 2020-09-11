People behind climate change agenda accelerating their plans with the COVID scam are ‘deeply cruel, evil and psychotic people’

September 11, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – On August 14, I wrote a blog titled “The two most dangerous men in the world?” It was inspired by a video by Dave Cullen, the Irish Internet blogger whom I consider to be one of the more well-informed, brilliant and bluntly honest research analysts on the Wuhan virus crisis. Today, I must present and comment on yet another of his videos, It’s time to wake up, that was published just today. It is a half-hour blockbuster. You absolutely MUST take the time to watch it.

Cullen astutely takes viewers through a series of charts, text excerpts and video statements by various notable persons related to the pandemic. In the process, he presents what I consider to be a very solid case for the title of this blog post. My comments won’t do justice to the impact of the video, so please don’t rely on these limited details to understand the full, very crucial video presentation.

Folks, if you continue to believe the lies that you are being fed by most of the media, liberal political leaders, and by your governments and health ministries, then we are heading for a never-in-history level of grief, loss of freedoms and tyranny all over the world that you cannot now even imagine.

Yes, it is that serious. And I say that not because of Dave Cullen’s video. I say it because I recognize from my own intensive research every day for the past several months that everything he presents in the video is likely right on the mark. And I also say it not to frighten you, but to warn you that it is indeed time to wake up and, by together taking strong actions, we can stop these murderous megalomaniac elites from successfully implementing their evil plans.

There has been a constant flood of new information in recent weeks about what is REALLY going on related to the virus and what the REAL agenda is of all those who are extending and adding to the mandates and restrictions on the public to prevent a supposed second wave of virus deaths. In the process, they are raising the fear level of the populations of various nations, cities, and U.S. states and successfully conning citizens to believe their tyrannical lockdowns and other measures are necessary – when in fact hardly any of it is necessary and the threat of the virus has almost disappeared.

What is actually causing large numbers of deaths are the restrictions and lockdowns themselves – more deaths than from the virus that we now know could be easily prevented if there were not such cruel restrictions on the use of very inexpensive, totally safe meds for which the evidence is now overwhelming that they could have prevented almost all the virus-related deaths that have occurred so far.

There is now increasing evidence that the death rate from the virus itself is far, far below what we have all been led to believe and which most of the public still believes. Polls have indicated that the public thinks that they will die if they become infected with the Wuhan virus and their estimation of the actual number of deaths from the virus is from 30 to 50 times greater than the true number. There is a type of mass hysteria going on related to the virus.

Cullen says we are now in a “Casedemic.” Haven’t you noticed that all the news now is about the rise in “cases” in the states, provinces, countries, cities, schools, factories, and so on? Few bother to ask why we are being pummeled with constant stats about this term that we have never used before to such a public extent. What are “cases?” Why are they using that now instead of hospitalizations and deaths?

Illustration of Casedemic stats

It’s quite simple. Hospitalizations and deaths have plummeted. They have lost their fear factor. Something else was needed to keep the fear going so that the public could be convinced to accept increased limits on their freedoms as we have been seeing in Victoria in Australia, in California, in England, and elsewhere.

A case is just someone who has tested positive for the virus, has symptoms that seem to indicate infection, or were found to have been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus. But now we know that this does not mean much if anything at all. These tests are notoriously unreliable. The vast majority who test positive for the Wuhan virus experience either no or slight symptoms. In other words, it is a giant scam to keep the fear going.

Dave Cullen at recent Dublin protest against lockdowns

Most of the public has been falling for this con. More people are wearing masks than ever before even though ALL the medical evidence of studies done on masks of the type the public are wearing still reveals that they are generally useless for preventing virus transmission and infection. Thousands upon thousands are still unnecessarily isolating themselves and afraid to go shopping, on transit, for a walk in the park, to a movie or restaurant or, worst of all, afraid to go to a hospital or their doctor when they are sick.

Many thousands have died totally alone with all family, even wives, and husbands, cruelly and unnecessarily being prohibited from visiting them. Parents and grandparents are not being visited by their children and grandchildren for months on end with the children and grandchildren thinking they are protecting them from dying from the virus.

All of this is causing serious emotional distress, mental and other health issues, unbearable loneliness, general social disintegration, and death.

Cullen states there is serious talk of another lockdown in Ireland just because of cases and yet what is going on health-wise is nothing out of the ordinary from previous years.

He and Wuhan virus commenter Jerry Day emphasize, as many others are now concluding, that there are in fact no reliable tests for coronavirus, but to create a false pandemic, the same scam is being engaged in other countries. “They start testing well people who are likely to have shreds of past coronavirus indicators and declare them a new case of the supposed pandemic,” Cullen states.

Most past colds are coronaviruses and people have residues of them in their system that come up as a supposed Wuhan virus-positive. Millions who were infected by Cov Sars 1 in 2005 have been found to be immune to Cov Sars 2 or, as it is currently called, COVID-19.

There is a video clip of Dr. Anthony Fauci strongly emphasizing that “there is no reason for people to be walking around with a mask.” Now he is advocating the exact opposite. “It appears that government health experts are getting their directions from the world health organization,” Cullen warns. And there definitely has been growing evidence of this. The WHO is a very corrupt, CCP, UN, IMF, and other untrustworthy groups-controlled organization.

Cullen reveals that financially collapsing airlines are being kept afloat by these international bodies with grants and loans that have heavy strings attached. That explains why airlines are putting such severe demands on flyers as we have been seeing in recent days where even families with two- and three-year-old children are being booted off flights for not having these young children wear masks. Air travel has become an oppressive experience. One has to seriously question whether most of it is really necessary. Cullen explains what is the real purpose of these oppressive measures.

Above all, he exposes the climate change connection to the entire Wuhan virus agenda and that it is really about implementing the Paris climate change accord, the Global Reset, and world depopulation goals. Lockdowns have led to massive pollution drops. They let people see what the world would look like if there were fewer people in general in the world.

“We are experiencing a global coup” with the coronavirus, Cullen says. It is being used to change the entire world – permanently to the “new norm” of a world totally controlled by the global elites.

Cullen makes a strong case that our politicians are puppets for the IMF, the World Bank, the World Health Organization, and the UN. Crashing economies make it easier to control people.

Country after country is seeing high cases and low mortality. Useless testing has to be stopped. It is only facilitating the globalists' agenda. Mandatory vaccine and vaccine passports are where it is all headed.

Cullen proclaims, with good reason, “You were deceived. You are being played. You have a right to be angry. The people behind the climate change agenda who are accelerating their plans with the COVID scam are deeply cruel, evil, and psychotic people. They are obsessed with conversations like population control in every sense of that term. It makes one wonder what is in the vaccine. The fight against this scam is a fight for the freedom of humanity.”