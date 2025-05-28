Persecuted Toronto Catholic school trustee Mike Del Grande needs your help!

Now, we are asking you, our supporters, to help cover Mike’s massive legal fees at the crowdfunding page we set up for him at LifeFunder.

(Campaign Life Coalition) — This one really hurts.

A heroic Catholic school trustee’s 5-year lawsuit against the Toronto Catholic District School Board has come to an abrupt and unsuccessful end, thus granting an ostensible victory to those pushing extreme transgenderism in the faith-based school system.

On May 15th the Supreme Court of Canada (SCC) sent Trustee Michael Del Grande a very brief decision indicating that it will NOT grant him permission to appeal a lower court’s ruling which upheld the “guilty” verdict and sanctions imposed on him by his transgenderism-loving TCDSB trustee colleagues.

Signed by Madame Justice Suzanne Côté, it stated simply: “The application for leave to appeal from the judgment of the Court of Appeal for Ontario… is dismissed with costs.”

No explanation was given by Justice Côté.

This is conspicuous because when the SCC dismisses a leave to appeal, it will often add wording to indicate that it agreed with the rationale of the lower court, something to the effect of “for the reasons outlined by the appellate/divisional court.”

The absence of this wording may indicate that the Supreme Court did NOT actually agree with the lower court – and maybe even disagreed – but nonetheless dismissed the appeal request because it did not consider the case to be a matter of “national importance” affecting all Canadians.

So now, the guilty verdict for “trustee misconduct,” the unfair sanctions, and the $200,000+ legal fees claimed by the TCDSB, will stand.

Mike has fought the good fight in defense of authentic Christian teaching and the spiritual well-being of almost 90,000 children in TCDSB schools who are being inculcated with the doctrines of devils. He has suffered a kind of bloodless martyrdom for it.

Now, we are asking you, our supporters, to help cover Mike’s massive legal fees at the crowdfunding page we set up for him at www.lifefunder.com/helpMike.

So far, we’ve raised only 9% of the legal fees Mike incurred with this lawsuit.

Nowadays, it’s rare to see public officials stand up for the Christian faith because everyone understands it may lead to persecutions and prosecutions.

So, when someone finally stands up, as Mike has done, we cannot leave them standing alone. So, please, make the most generous donation you can.

Are you able to donate $25, $50, $100, $500 or $1,000? Any amount you can afford to give, no matter how small, is appreciated.

It bears mentioning that the Catholic bishops have not raised a finger to assist Mike.

The Archdiocese of Toronto has not stepped in to financially support Mike’s lawsuit nor his prior defenses at the TCDSB code of conduct trials. The bishops have not supported him emotionally, nor given him even one word of encouragement, either publicly or privately.

They’ve stood by watching in silence as Trustee Del Grande did their job of defending the Catholic faith from attack.

That is why those of us who are faithful to Christ and his teachings must come to Mike’s aid. Although he has been shunned by the church hierarchy, we will support him. If we don’t, who will?

In closing, we here at CLC wish to express our heartfelt thanks to Trustee Del Grande for bearing this heavy, 5-year legal cross for the sake of our children and grandchildren.

For life, family, faith and freedom,

Jack Fonseca

Director of Political Operations

Campaign Life Coalition

P.S. If you prefer to donate by cheque, please send it to: 157 Catharine St. N., 2nd Floor, Hamilton, ON, L8L 4S4 or call us at 1-800-730-5358.

P.P.S. If you prefer to send an e-transfer, you can email us the funds at [email protected].

