‘Peter will become Judas’: Faithful priest presents messages from Marian mystic

Fr. Jesusmary Missigbètò shares with John-Henry the latest purported messages of the Blessed Virgin Mary to a Brazilian mystic, Pedro Regis, about the state of the Church.

(LifeSiteNews) — “Canceled” priest Father Jesusmary Missigbètò has returned to The John-Henry Westen Show just one week after his previous appearance. This time, however, he shared with us the latest purported messages of the Blessed Virgin Mary to a Brazilian mystic.

Pedro Regis is a mystic who has claimed to have received numerous messages from Our Lady of Anguera for decades. Many of them pertain to various trials facing the Church at any given time, and this most recent message is no different.

Father Jesusmary read the following message from June 29, accessible from Pedro Regis’ website:

Dear children, the road to holiness is full of obstacles, but ye are not alone. Courage! My Jesus walks with you. Peter is not Peter; Peter will not be Peter. What I speak to you ye cannot understand now, but all will be revealed to you. Be ye faithful to My Jesus and to the true Magisterium of His Church. At this moment I make an extraordinary shower of graces fall from Heaven upon you. Onward without fear! This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more. I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Stay ye in peace.

Then I asked Father Jesusmary to give us some background on Our Lady of Anguera and the themes of her various messages to Regis. This message from August 29, 2008, stood out to Father Jesusmary in particular:

Dear Sons and Daughters, bend your knees in prayer for the Church of My Jesus. The one who could have been Peter will become Judas. He will open the doors for the enemy and will make men and women of faith suffer.

Ultimately, however, Father Jesusmary saw in these purported Marian apparitions a “message of hope.”

“[Our Lady of] Anguera for me is a message of peace, and also a message of hope, and a message of Our Lady encouraging us to defend the truth,” he said. “She said that when the faithful are silenced, this strengthens the enemies of the Church. So the faithful of the Church [cannot] be silent. They have to speak out.”

