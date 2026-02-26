Petition to cardinals: Can’t we consider the possibility that Francis and Leo are anti-popes?

Whereas previous popes may have led grievously sinful lives, they didn’t alter Church teaching in official documents. With Francis all that changed.

(LifeSiteNews) — There is a clear and definite break in the papal line after Pope Benedict XVI. Whereas previous popes may have led grievously sinful lives, they didn’t alter Church teaching in official documents. With Francis all that changed.

Let’s ignore the Pachamama idolatry of Francis and Leo’s allowance of the LGBT pilgrimage into St. Peter’s Basilica – which Bishop Schneider saw as the abomination of desolation entering the Holy Place, which Christ mentioned as a sign of the end times in Matthew 24.

Let’s ignore Francis saying all religions are pathways to God and Leo telling the Anglicans with their homosexual clergy and their female archbishops, “We are already one.”

Let’s ignore Francis and Leo both giving audiences to the world’s most notorious homosexuality-promoting priest, Fr. James Martin.

Let’s ignore the Vatican-China deal struck under Francis and upheld under Leo where the Chinese Communist Party is able to name bishops, and the underground Church and her bishops are persecuted.

Let’s ignore Pope Leo’s appointment of many bishops who support women’s ordination and celebrate LGBT pride Masses.

Let’s focus only on official teaching documents which are contrary to the faith.

Are we now to believe in blessings for homosexual couples as Fiducia Supplicans explicitly encourages? The spirit of Fiducia Supplicans is amply demonstrated by both Francis and Leo with their support for James Martin and his embrace of homosexuality.

Are we now to believe, as the revised Catechism under Francis teaches, that “the death penalty is inadmissible because it is an attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person”? Believe that even when it flatly contradicts the witness of Sacred Scripture, St. Thomas Aquinas, Pope Pius XII, and the unbroken tradition that affirmed its legitimacy? But of course, Pope Leo upholds it as he just told the world, “Someone who says I’m against abortion but says I’m in favor of the death penalty is not really pro-life.”

Must we now hold that divorced and remarried couples, without annulment or a commitment to continence, can under some circumstances be admitted to Holy Communion, as Amoris Laetitia and the Acta Apostolicae Sedis proclaim as official magisterium?

Do you affirm that the Novus Ordo is the sole legitimate expression of the Roman Rite, endorsing the severe restrictions on the Latin Mass as decreed in Traditionis Custodes, the subsequent rescript, and rigorously enforced under Leo?

And finally, are we now to deprive Our Lady – the Mother of God – of her titles of Co-Redemptrix and Mediatrix of All Graces, both proclaimed by saints and popes, as the document promulgated under Leo has demanded of us?

Has not Jesus sent His holy Mother to warn us of the apostasy? Did not Our Lady of La Sallette – an approved apparition – tell us that “Rome will lose the faith and become the seat of Anti-Christ”? Our Lady of La Sallette also told us there would be “two worm-ridden popes.”

The famous stigmatist in France, in the same century as La Sallette, similarly prophesied that there would be “two successive anti-popes.”

And if the “private revelation” is a little too much for you, how about the public revelation in the Bible?

Christ Himself warned us “Many false prophets will arise and lead many astray.” (Matthew 24:11)

The first pope, St. Peter, warns us of “false teachers among you” who will “secretly introduce destructive heresies.” (2 Peter 2:1–2)

St. Luke warns similarly in Acts (20:29–30) “savage wolves will come in among you… even from your own number…”

The Catechism (CCC 675-677) describes a “final trial” that “will shake the faith,” a “religious deception” at the price of “apostasy,” and identifies the “supreme religious deception” as that of the Antichrist.

Pope St. John Paul II himself warned us of this 50 years ago in 1976 when he spoke (as Cardinal Wojtyła) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:

“We are now standing in the face of the greatest historical confrontation humanity has gone through. I do not think that wide circles of the American society or wide circles of the Christian community realize this fully. We are now facing the final confrontation between the Church and the anti-Church, of the Gospel versus the anti-Gospel. This confrontation lies within the plans of divine Providence; it is trial which the whole Church… must take up.”

John-Henry is the co-founder and CEO of LifeSiteNews.com.

