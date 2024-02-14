Pfizer’s Super Bowl commercial stunningly failed to mention its COVID ‘vaccine’ or Dr. Fauci

By their omission, the pharmaceutical titan has made it clear that it would prefer that both be erased from recent history. There was a third glaring omission: An apology from Pfizer for all the deaths and damaged lives caused by its experimental COVID-19 ‘vaccine.’

(LifeSiteNews) — In its first ever Super Bowl commercial titled “Here’s to Science,” pharmaceutical giant Pfizer audaciously – some might say arrogantly – inserted itself into the annals of medical history, placing its founders amid history’s greatest scientific and medical minds, including Isaac Newton, Archimedes, Galileo, Copernicus, Isaac Newton, Hippocrates, Fahrenheit, and Einstein and featuring its mass production of penicillin in 1944.

However, one prominent research scientist and one product were notably – jarringly – absent from the 60-second ad: Dr. Anthony Fauci and Pfizer’s most famous product, its COVID-19 “vaccine.”

By their omissions, the pharmaceutical titan has made it clear that it would prefer that both be erased from recent history and disassociated from its name.

Not unlike Lucifer, Fauci has fallen like lightning from the pinnacle of medical celebrity where he dwelt not so long ago.

And there was a third glaring omission: An admission and apology from Pfizer for all the deaths and damaged lives caused by its experimental COVID-19 ‘vaccine,” a.k.a. “gene therapy.”

“Wild how Pfizer’s celebratory Super Bowl commercial left out just how many people they murdered with their experimental vaccine,” wrote comedian/commentator Tim Young on X.

COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ likely did incalculable harm

It’s galling that Hippocrates, author of the oath once held sacrosanct throughout the medical profession, requiring doctors to promise to “do no harm,” is featured in the ad.

COVID-19 “vaccines,” quickly developed by several pharmaceutical companies, likely did incalculable harm.

My colleague Calvin Freiburger reported on the “vaccine” carnage earlier this year:

The federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reported 36,726 deaths, 212,294 hospitalizations, 21,155 heart attacks, and 27,832 myocarditis and pericarditis cases as of November 3, among other ailments. An April 2022 study out of Israel indicated that COVID infection itself cannot fully account for the myocarditis numbers, despite common insistence to the contrary. VAERS is not the only data source containing red flags. Data from the Pentagon’s Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) shows that 2021 saw drastic spikes in a variety of diagnoses for serious medical issues over the previous five-year average, including hypertension (2,181%), neurological disorders (1,048%), multiple sclerosis (680%), Guillain-Barre syndrome (551%), breast cancer, (487%), female infertility (472%), pulmonary embolism (468%), migraines (452%), ovarian dysfunction (437%), testicular cancer (369%), and tachycardia (302%).

In order to speed development of the COVID-19 jabs, other viable treatments such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin were suppressed in order for the experimental vaccines to be granted emergency use status. The virtual outlawing of those treatments during the height of the pandemic likely caused countless unnecessary deaths.

Pfizer commercial: Avoiding P.R. fallout from its COVID-19 ‘vaccine’

The hubris from Pfizer also comes at a time when polling has shown that the pharmaceutical industry is the least-trusted sector in American business and industry, ranking below the legal field and the federal government.

Pfizer shares have fallen nearly 50% in value over the past year, and the company has laid off hundreds of workers.

“For a lot of consumers, Pfizer is probably known for Covid [vaccines],” said University of Chicago Booth School of Business Professor Pradeep Chintagunta, who specializes in pharmaceutical marketing.

“The Super Bowl has a very broad viewership. Many of these folks probably don’t believe in vaccines. By essentially avoiding that mention, they basically kept away from being associated with it, which could have had some potential negative fallout,” Chintagunta told STAT News, a health and medicine media outlet.

In its Monday Morning armchair analysis of the Super Bowl’s commercials, The New York Times’ Mike Hale ranked the Pfizer commercial near the bottom out of the 60 he reviewed, calling it a “flagrant misstep” and saying that though visually inventive, “there’s no vaccine against overreach.”

