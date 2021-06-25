Philippine President threatens COVID vaccine refusers with ‘filthy,’ ‘foul-smelling’ jails

June 25, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — The most insane things keep happening day after day, so here’s a quick summary of all the latest news. The President of the Philippines recently went on national TV to threaten citizens that he would have all those refusing the COVID jab arrested and thrown into filthy prisons. A scientist has admitted that the COVID-19 lab leak theory was ignored because it was “scarier to be associated with Trump.” But, in the midst of all this insanity, the U.S. states of Texas and Florida are fighting back, and so is the nation of Hungary.

Philippines

You have to watch the President of the Philippines threaten his citizens with jail in terrible conditions if they refuse the vaccine. There are absolutely no words to describe it properly.

But this is where so many of the world leaders are coming from. For example, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced COVID passports coming in a few weeks for Canada, and internationally in the Fall.

Remember that in Canada we have the insane practice of locking people in what they call “COVID hotels” for three days after you enter the country without having been vaccinated. Those so-called hotels are horrendous lock-ins and for the joy of this imprisonment you are forced to pay approximately $2,000 per person. Imagine the cost for a family!

Believe it or not, the Federal Court of Canada just ruled this insane situation constitutional! LifeSite reporter Anthony Murdoch notes that Chief Justice of the Federal Court Paul Crampton issued the ruling on June 18.

But of course, Prime Minister Trudeau was not required to do the same. A friend of mine, Brian Lilley, who is a reporter at the Toronto Sun, lambasted Trudeau and his entourage for not following his own rules. And if that’s not crazy enough, the discussions between cabinet members deciding on this policy have been sealed for 20 years so they can’t face the music.

However, a few Canadian politicians are fighting back against the insanity. MP Derek Sloan held a press conference last week with doctors and researchers to condemn censorship of scientific inquiry and suppression of information on risks to children of the COVID jab. They called out the Liberal Trudeau government for concealing the harmful effects of lockdowns, and the efficacy of treatments for COVID that make the so-called vaccine unnecessary.

Canada

Canada has gone crazy not just in terms of COVID. Just this week the Canadian House of Commons passed a bill to criminalize therapy for those with same-sex attractions who want help to rid themselves of their abnormal sexual inclinations.

The bill is truly outrageous and totally one-sided. Canada would still allow kids questioning their sexuality to be convinced to identify as homosexual or transgender, not, however, to identify as heterosexual. Here is the quote from the bill defining what they call “conversion therapy.” It is, they deem, any “practice, treatment or service designed to change a person’s sexual orientation to heterosexual or gender identity to cisgender, or to repress or reduce non-heterosexual attraction or sexual behavior.”

But this bill is much more sinister than you may think. It not only criminalizes those psychotherapists wanting to help individuals with sexual identity problems, it also would jail parents for up to five years if they insist on keeping their child’s biological sex.

There is another piece of legislation that also was rammed through this week. Bill C-10 is a China-style bill seeking to regulate the internet and specifically social media to allow the government to curtail what Canadians are allowed to view. Of course for the leftist Canadian government, all porn all the time is just fine, but conservative speech to defend the family — well, that is considered hatred and incitement to violence.

You might wonder how such an insane bill could ever pass any parliament. Well, it was done at 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday. So in the middle of the night the Trudeau Liberals rammed through the legislation and are hoping that the Senate gives a rubber stamp to these pieces of legislation so they can get out in time for the summer break, which was supposed to start today.

Colorado

And it is not only Canada that is crazy. In Colorado, a court has ordered a Christian baker to make a cake celebrating a transgender “transition.” LifeSite’s Clare Merkowsky reported last week that Christian cakeshop owner Jack Phillips will be forced to bake cakes celebrating transgender ideology.

Phillips has been harassed by homosexual activists for nearly a decade. In 2012, a homosexual couple requested that Phillips make them a cake celebrating their “wedding.” Being a Christian, Phillips refused to compromise his belief that marriage is between one man and one woman. He was taken to court, which ruled that he must bake the cake, but he appealed, and in 2018, the Supreme Court overruled the former ruling and determined that forcing Phillips to create the cake was a violation of the First Amendment.

Before this ruling, however, Autumn Scardina, a biologically male attorney who claims he is a woman, demanded that Phillips create a cake celebrating his “transition.” Upon being refused, Scardina sued Phillips, resulting in the most recent ruling requiring Phillips to act against his conscience. I’m sure Philips will continue his pushback.

Other states

And speaking of pushback: 15 states in the USA have moved to curtail public health powers after COVID-19 overreach. Ashley Sadler reported at LifeSite this week that legislatures in at least 15 U.S. states have passed or are currently considering measures to crack down on public health agencies in the wake of the agencies’ unprecedented use of power during the pandemic.

A sampling of the laws include: North Dakota prohibiting requiring masks, Kansas removing the power of the governor to force the closure of businesses, Montana banning quarantine orders, Arizona forbidding state hospitals and universities to require vaccines for students and employees; Texas blocking local health agencies from acting in a manner inconsistent with the orders of the state health department or the governor; and Florida imposing time limits for emergency orders.

One of my favorite pieces of pushback was signed into law last week. LifeSite’s David McLoone reports that Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill on Tuesday June 15 that prohibits closing churches in the state, thereby protecting the religious freedom of citizens.

Republican Rep. Scott Sanford, who sponsored the bill earlier in the year, commented that “churches provide essential spiritual, mental and physical support in a time of crisis.” He supports the need for religious services at all times. “Closing churches not only eliminated these critical ministries and services, but it violated their religious freedom, guaranteed by our laws and Constitution.”

Lab leak theory

To show you how polarized and political, rather than science-based, is the whole COVID agenda, we have just learned that scientists ignored the COVID-19 lab leak theory because it was associated with President Trump.

I kid you not. Alina Chan, a genetic engineering specialist and postdoctoral associate at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard University, told NBC News on Wednesday that some scientists kept silent about their interest in the hypothesis that the virus was man-made because they didn’t want to be considered racist. “At the time, it was scarier to be associated with Trump and to become a tool for racists,” Chan said, “so people didn’t want to publicly call for an investigation into lab origins.”

Chan tried herself to get her colleagues to take the lab-leak theory seriously, but she was shunned and even personally targeted by the Chinese Communist media.

And that is why it is so refreshing to see those with scientific backgrounds push back against the pressure to give in to the anti-science rhetoric coming from the COVID vaccine pushers. Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie had a great response to a reporter who pressured him on whether he has taken the COVID jab.

Hungary

U.S. politicians are not the only ones pushing back. Hungary just passed a law protecting children from homosexual and transgender propaganda, as well as pornography. Prime Minister Viktor Orban said about the law, “Education in schools must not be in conflict with the will of parents.” Orban added that “parents also rightly expect that on platforms used by our children, pornography, sexuality for its own sake, homosexuality and gender reassignment programs should not be available.”

Predictably, the leftist European Commission is coming after Hungary, trying to force the sovereign nation to bend to the ideological position of the LGBT agenda. But YOU can take a stand to support Hungary by signing our petition in support of Hungary which you will find at LifePetitions.com. It is time, my friends, to stand and fight for our rights to faith, life, family, and freedom.

And we will indeed win because we know in the end Christ will be victorious and all his enemies will be put under His footstool. We know that the Immaculate Heart will triumph in the end when the clergy, starting with the Pope, do what they are called to do.

It is time for the bishops and priests in America and the world, those that remain faithful, to speak and end the mass confusion. And to defend the faithful from some of the clergy who are wolves in sheep’s clothing.

Let me conclude with this. I heard the very best homily I have ever heard on the COVID vaccines this week from a young priest in Toronto, Canada. You have to go to LifeSite and get the full story about Fr. Dominic Clovis.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as Spotify, Soundcloud, and Acast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the Acast webpage here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].