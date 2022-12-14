Philosopher who knows the pain of infertility changes couples’ lives with new book

Dr. Marie Meaney insists that we're not doing any favors to married couples struggling with infertility by offering them in-vitro fertilization (IVF) as an option.

(LifeSiteNews) — There has been an explosion of infertility of late, and that trend looks like it’s going to continue. You ever wonder what you’re supposed to say to two people experiencing infertility, or what you can do if you are?

Well, we’ve got an expert with us, someone who has experienced infertility for some nine years of her marriage (she’s now got a child), but she’s a Doctor of Philosophy as well. She’s just released a book; it’s called When Expecting Doesn’t Happen: Turning Infertility into a Journey of Hope. Her name is Dr. Marie Meaney. This is The John-Henry Westen Show.

“We are turning the child into a commodity, and the child is always a gift,” she says. “Even then, once the child is there, of course we should love it, and I’m sure that lots of IVF parents are wonderful parents, leaving aside the nature of the conception. I think the real kind of medical method that should help them is one that helps them have a child naturally, not replace them, which is what IVF is doing.”

Technology does exist that can help couples with natural reproduction, where the child is still conceived in that marital union of husband and wife, but unfortunately it’s not available. I ask Dr. Meaney to explain why, and she says it’s because the medical industry makes a ton of money off IVF.

“It’s simply that the whole industry has gone full steam into this one technology, mainly IVF, and hasn’t looked at anything else,” she says. “And it’s a tremendous industry. That means there’s a lot of money involved in this. So it’s really a big plus for the doctors who are involved in this, and so they don’t have much reason to look anywhere else.”

For much more from Dr. Meaney, listen to the full episode below or watch the interview above. Check out her new book here.

John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com.

