PHOTO: Boy lies face down to mirror priests during their ordination

A young boy wanted to be just like the two seminarians he saw awaiting ordination, lying face down on the ground, in the Diocese of Gary, Indiana.

GARY, INDIANA (LifeSiteNews) — A photo posted by the Diocese of Gary, Indiana, shows the beauty of priestly ordinations and how young children mimic what they see.

This last Saturday, Bishop Robert McClory ordained two men, Fr. Ivan Alatorre and Fr. Alexander Kouris, to the priesthood. He also ordained a transitional deacon, William O’Donnell.

LifeSiteNews was present during the ordinations.

A photo posted by the diocese shows a boy lying face down on the ground at the same time Frs. Alatorre and Kouris were doing the same. An ordinand does so to “[symbolize] his unworthiness for the office to be assumed and his dependence upon God and the prayers of the Christian community,” according to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

What a joyful day in the Diocese of Gary! We welcome Father Alexander Kouris and Father Ivan Alatorre as our newest priests and Deacon William O’Donnell as our transitional deacon. May they be blessed today and always as they bring Jesus to the people of God. pic.twitter.com/fDwmQpIRLx — Diocese of Gary (@GaryDiocese) June 7, 2025

During his homily, Bishop McClory urged the soon-to-be priests to always call on the Holy Spirit throughout their ministry. As priests, he said, they may not know who is going to come through the door and what they are seeking. It could be a grieving family who wants to arrange a funeral or new parents who want to schedule a Baptism.

The prelate said the priests should always ask for the help of the Holy Spirit.

LifeSiteNews asks for prayers for all the newly ordained.

Follow Matt Matt lives in northwest Indiana with his wife and son. He has a B.A. in Political Science with minors in Economics and Catholic Studies from Loyola University, Chicago. He has an M.A. in Political Science and a graduate certificate in Intelligence and National Security from the University of Nebraska, Omaha. He has worked for Students for Life of America, Students for Life Action, Turning Point USA and currently is an associate editor for The College Fix.

