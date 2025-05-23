Planned Parenthood’s annual report shows it commits crimes against humanity

Planned Parenthood has a long history of abhorrent practices, from eugenics and abortion, to ‘gender transitions,’ to selling body parts of aborted babies and failing to report sex traffickers.

(LifeSiteNews) — Last week, Matt Walsh posted on Facebook that “Planned Parenthood should be shut down permanently, and its leaders held accountable for what can only be described as crimes against humanity.”

I don’t usually comment on public posts, especially from my personal account, but PP had just released its annual report entitled “A Force for Hope,” and after reading it, I felt spurred to add a comment to his post drawing attention to it. So I simply responded: “Absolutely! Its latest annual report shows how disgusting the organization is.”

I didn’t think much more about it until I began getting responses, clearly from people trolling to cause problems. While there were a few snarky comments and some nasty two-word expletives that were best ignored, one response really had me shaking my head about the ignorance some people cling to, as after this person called me a nasty name and spewed some filth, he finished with “PP is not your business.”

Well, I beg to differ.

With over $792 million of our tax dollars going to Planned Parenthood during the 2023-2024 fiscal year, it is absolutely my business.

While I don’t have a say in what the government does with my tax money, I certainly have a right to voice my opinion and to work to persuade the government to stop sending money to an organization that killed 402,230 babies during that year.

But its abortion numbers aren’t the only disturbing thing about Planned Parenthood. It has a long history of abhorrent practices.

The reality of Planned Parenthood

In 1921, Margaret Sanger founded the American Birth Control League, which later became Planned Parenthood. Sanger spent her adult life advocating for birth control for the poor and those she called “mentally defective.” She once wrote, “We know that the birth rate of mentally defective parents is about four times as great as that of normal parents. Is not this a cause for alarm?”

She also wrote: “Birth control is not advanced as a panacea by which past and present evils of dysgenic breeding can be magically eliminated. Possibly drastic and Spartan methods may be forced upon society if it continues complacently to encourage the chance and chaotic breeding that has resulted from our stupidly cruel sentimentalism.”

Sanger advocated sterilization for the “feebleminded” as well. In a 1926 article she stated:

It now remains for the United States government to set a sensible example to the world by offering a bonus or a yearly pension to all obviously unfit parents who allow themselves to be sterilized by harmless and scientific means. In this way the moron and the diseased would have no posterity to inherit their unhappy condition. The number of the feebleminded would decrease and a heavy burden would be lifted from the shoulders of the fit.

The list of Sanger’s writings goes on and on.

Fast forward to today. The reality is not only sad but scary.

While a few of the Planned Parenthood facilities have tried to distance themselves from Sanger, their overall philosophy has not changed much. It’s a known fact that the majority of Planned Parenthood facilities are located in poor, Black, or Latino neighborhoods. Data reported by the Life Issues Institute affirmed that “79% of Planned Parenthood abortion facilities are located near either an African American or a Hispanic neighborhood and 45% are placed so that they are within walking distance of both types of minority neighborhood.”

Preying on the poor and vulnerable is what Planned Parenthood does best. It’s not concerned about moms and babies; it’s concerned about its income. If PP were concerned about the human beings who walk through its doors, it wouldn’t be putting them in danger by pushing the abortion pill and cross-sex hormones, by selling the body parts of aborted babies, or by failing to report sex traffickers.

Nor would we see news stories like the one that recently reported that thus far in 2025, just in Illinois, there have been 11 injuries from botched abortions at PP facilities.

But abortion is not the only thing Planned Parenthood undertakes. As its site says, it is the “nation’s largest provider of sex education, reaching 1.3 million people a year through education and outreach.”

It boasts that it teaches kids in K-12th grade about such topics as “gender identity,” birth control, abortion, and how “society and culture, including media literacy, shame and stigma, and how power, identity, and oppression impact sexual wellness and reproductive freedom.”

The word chastity is never mentioned. In fact, another section of its site features an image of a condom with “Shhhhh” overlaying it. Further down the page it states, “We have to fight against abstinence-only-until-marriage/SRA [sexual risk avoidance] programs and advocate for sex education laws and funding that support the full range of sex education topics that young people need and deserve.”

Young people need and deserve a childhood free of organizations that want to push sexuality and teach promiscuity. Young people need to understand that they are valued human beings and that sexuality is only part of who they are as a person. Planned Parenthood doesn’t want them to know this; if kids understood the reality, they wouldn’t go to Planned Parenthood to abort their babies after being indoctrinated into promiscuity and the contraception mentality.

Doesn’t PP help women?

We frequently get asked this question by people who don’t understand that Planned Parenthood harms women, kills babies, and is detrimental to society and to the people within.

Planned Parenthood does offer other practices, but it’s crucial to know that there is help for the poor and vulnerable elsewhere – and this help is ubiquitous. There are over 2,700 pregnancy help centers throughout the U.S. that offer most of the same services that PP does, with the exception of abortion. These are the places that truly care about the men and women who need assistance. These are the places our government should fund with the $792 million it gave to Planned Parenthood last year.

As Christians we understand that we are called to help others. St. Paul reminds us of this in his letter to the Philippians: “Humbly regard others as more important than yourselves, each looking out not for his own interests, but [also] everyone for those of others.”

It is the responsibility of those of us who know and understand the evils of Planned Parenthood to inform others and to protect them.

So yes, of course PP is my business because part of being a Christian means caring for the people around you. It means caring for the poor, the sick, the marginalized, and the people who are harmed by a business that profits from dead babies, that harms women, that seeks to ruin childhood, and that only cares about its bottom line.

Crimes against humanity? You bet! And only after we defund Planned Parenthood and close every single facility will we truly have a force for hope.

Susan Ciancio is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and has worked as a writer and editor for over 20 years; more than 16 of those years have been in the pro-life sector. Currently, she is the editor of American Life League’s Celebrate Life Magazine—the nation’s premier Catholic pro-life magazine. She is also the director and executive editor of ALL’s Culture of Life Studies Program—a pre-K-12 Catholic pro-life education organization.

Share











