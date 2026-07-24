Poland’s Catholic president blocks leftist PM’s pro-LGBT agenda

President Karol Nawrocki's rejection of two bills paving the way for same-sex ‘marriage’ leaves Donald Tusk facing yet another major defeat in his effort to reshape Poland's social policies.

(LifeSiteNews) — On July 17, Polish President Karol Nawrocki vetoed two bills that would have opened the door to same-sex “marriage” by introducing “cohabitation contracts” for couples who live together.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who has headed Poland’s coalition government since 2023, responded furiously, stating: “The presidential veto is an expression of contempt for people and their right to happiness and a normal life.”

In fact, Tusk and his government have consistently shown contempt for Polish law and the constitution in their bid to dramatically change the socially conservative country while they still hold power. Tusk promised during his campaign to legalize abortion and to champion the LGBT agenda, but has consistently failed to do so through democratic means – and has instead resorted to undemocratic means.

In 2024, Tusk’s proposed abortion bill failed; furious, he fired his deputy minister and caucus vice-chair for being no-shows at the vote. Grimly, he admitted that the legalization of abortion is now unlikely in this parliamentary term (which ends in 2027). Instead, Tusk illegally changed Polish abortion guidelines to facilitate abortions in hospitals. He ran on claims that his socially conservative predecessors, Law and Justice, were illiberal. Since taking office, he has proven all too willing to break the law to implement his radical agenda.

READ: Fr. James Martin pushes for ordaining homosexual men as priests

Nawrocki’s victory in the presidential election last June was an electoral rebuke to Tusk, and abortion activists saw the Law and Justice candidate’s win as a “devastating blow” to their agenda. Nawrocki’s presidential veto now serves as a safety valve on Tusk’s top-down social revolution. His July 17 veto on a bill on the “status of the closest person in a relationship and the cohabitation agreement” is a prime example.

Tusk had worked hard to get the bill passed; it was a compromise with conservative lawmakers who thought previous iterations undermined the institution of marriage. Poland’s constitution explicitly protects marriage in Article 18: “Marriage, being a union of a man and a woman, as well as the family, motherhood and parenthood, shall be placed under the protection and care of the Republic of Poland.”

“These proposals create a new, formalized institution of family law, equipped with a broad catalogue of rights similar to those of marriage,” Nawrocki stated in a recorded explanation of his veto. “As the guardian of the Constitution, I cannot accept a solution that would lead to the loss of the special status of marriage, defined in Article 18 of the Constitution as a union of a man and a woman under the protection and care of the Republic of Poland.”

The bill is now effectively dead, as Tusk would need a three-fifths majority to overrule the veto and he faces opposition from conservative lawmakers. Miko Czerwinski, director of Campaign Against Homophobia, responded angrily to the decision, stating: “Once again, the voice of society has proven irrelevant to those in power. We are not willing to accept this. We will continue working towards full marriage equality.”

Czerwinski said the quiet part out loud: these compromise bills are just a first step. The goal is to crack open the door, and then push the entire LGBT agenda through it.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

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