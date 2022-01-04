Political provocateur goes from pro-life atheist to full fledged Catholic who embraces motherhood

(LifeSiteNews) — Joining me on the latest episode of The John-Henry Westen Show is Kaitlin Bennett, a conservative content creator with a following of more than one million people across several platforms.

The primary focus of our discussion was her conversion to Catholicism. From a young age, Bennett’s family had inculcated in her a distrust of Christianity and organized religion. It took the efforts of her husband Justin, a devout Catholic, to help bring her to the faith.

But Bennett explains that she didn’t convert just because her husband was Catholic, but because she sincerely came to believe in the historical and theological truth of Catholicism. She appreciates that within the long and rich history of the Catholic Church, there’s an “answer for almost any question you have that has either been debated or has been written about.”

Although she was pro-life as an atheistic conservative, Bennett’s newfound understanding of Catholicism has added significant depth to her pro-life convictions.

“Being pro-life as an atheist is just lacking. It’s just lacking,” she said. “Why do people have inherent value? Why is it wrong to kill? Why is it wrong to do anything? Where does right and wrong come from?”

Bennett also shares the news that she is an expectant mother and describes how her pregnancy has drawn her into a deeper relationship with the Blessed Virgin Mary.

