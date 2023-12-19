Pope Francis’ approval of ‘blessings’ for homosexual couples is a shattering development in Church history

LifeSiteNews was among the first to bring you the shocking news from the Vatican of a shift towards sanctioning blessings for 'irregular' and same-sex couples.

This has proven to be a big and also strange news day in LifeSite history. I am sorry that the number of positive reports is minimal compared to Friday.

Number one is the report on Pope Francis and his head of the Congregation (now Dicastery) of the Doctrine of the Faith, Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández, issuing an official Church text on norms for clergy to “bless” homosexual couples. That is a shattering development in Church history.

We knew from the moment that Francis replaced the faithful Cardinal Gerhard Müller and earlier this year appointed the totally unsuitable Fernández that something like this was certain to eventually happen – with more surely yet to come. Numerous readers have commented their consternation over this serious undermining of constant, natural law Church teaching on homosexuality.

Of course, Father James Martin is delighted, but all the world knows that the Catholic Church has always condemned homosexual acts as being a grave violation of God’s laws on sexual morality. Now what? That is the question.

Perhaps it is a good thing. There are still very many Catholics and too many bishops and cardinals who have continued to give Francis the benefit of the doubt and strongly discourage any public and even private criticism of Francis, no matter how charitably stated, as supposedly being harmful for Church unity and the reputation of the papacy.

What excuse do they have now for remaining silent? Perhaps more bishops will finally speak out, disregard Francis’ threats to remove them and their status, apartments, and finances and strongly urge Francis to repent and become the Holy Father that the Catholic Church needs rather than the radical reformer that he told us in the beginning that he would be.

After all, the future seems bleak for being a bishop in the Church that is rapidly crumbling because of the actions of a Freemasonic, U.N. Agenda 2030, depopulation and radical LGBT supportive pope, and the many very liberal clerics he has placed in other key positions. That is, in the long run, speaking out has no downside from the view of eternity.

Bishop Joseph Strickland has begun the responding – with holiness, love and charity – as he always does.

Cardinal Angelo Becciu has been given 5 1/2 years in jail by the Vatican court for financial crimes. Justice does sometimes appear to happen in response to Vatican-related crimes. I deliberately use the word “appear” because of the questions raised by LifeSiteNews journalist Michael Haynes related to the case. Should not others have been tried and convicted regarding the scandal, including Francis who appears to also have been implicated in the scheme?

In Israel, the Jerusalem Partiarchate has reported the destruction by repeated Israeli tank fire of a Mother Teresa’s Sisters of Charity convent in Gaza sheltering 54 disabled persons and the deliberate “murder” by an IDF sniper of two Catholic women while inside a Catholic church there at around the same time.

These were totally inexcusable, cold-blooded actions by the Israeli military. However, after some supportive initial comments, there have been many comments from readers under that article claiming that the cardinal is spreading falsehoods and the actions were probably justifiable. What do you think? Were the brave, holy sisters harboring terrorists? That seems hard to believe.

Another incident from October 13 that we just learned about involved an IDF tank “apparently deliberately” shooting at six international journalists who were doing all that they were required to do to be identified as journalists and non-combatants. One died and one lost a leg. Sixty-three journalists are reported to have been killed to date, mostly by Israel, during the conflict.

Will the U.S. Deep State assassinate Donald Trump? That is not far-fetched. Read the article. We are in volatile times and the Deep State is panicking that Trump will actually become president again.

California intensive care unit nurse Gail Macrae shares her story of pushing back against hospital COVID-19 protocols that she said violated medical ethics and resulted in increased harm to patients. This is an instructive article and video well worth reading and watching.

There is more from today, but that is all that I should mention.

