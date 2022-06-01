Pope names pro-LGBT Cardinal Blase Cupich to Vatican liturgy office

This is the same homosexuality-promoting Cupich who is "famous" for giving Communion to pro-abortion politicians and homosexual couples.

(LifeSiteNews) – Breaking news from Rome this morning. Pope Francis has named Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich to the Vatican’s Congregation of Divine Worship (CDW). This is the same homosexuality-promoting Cupich who is “famous” for giving Communion to pro-abortion politicians and homosexual couples.

The Congregation of Divine Worship is in charge of liturgy in the Church meaning the Mass or the Eucharist – known as the source and summit of the Church. Satan obviously knows where to strike.

I want you to check out the full coverage at LifeSite by journalist Michael Haynes, but here are the highlights – or in this case, lowlights might be a better descriptor.

The disaster of the Francis papacy seems to have taken a new turn this week with the quick succession of scandalous appointments. Last week we saw San Diego Bishop Robert McElroy appointed to the College of Cardinals, and just today we see Pope Francis appointing Blase Cupich to the Congregation for Divine Worship and Discipline of the Sacraments.

Usually, in the midst of that there would have been some orthodox-sounding story so as to soften the blow of the scandalous appointment. Now it seems it is no holds barred.

To understand the gravity of the appointments, let’s focus on the liturgical approach of Cardinal Cupich.

First off, remember that he has been doing whatever he could to restrict the Traditional Latin Mass. Moreover, Cupich presided over a Mass in what looks like a school gymnasium, where at the beginning the people stand as a dragon comes out and is blessed by Cupich. I’m not kidding. See for yourself in the video above.

And if that is not enough: Watch this Mass, with Cardinal Cupich presiding, where right at the point where after consecration, the Body and Blood of Jesus is offered to God the Father, as the priest says ‘Through Him, with Him and in Him…”

A few ladies dance in front of the altar with incense sticks, a bowl of flowers, and another bowl of something or other.

But let me give you a few more of the appointments and their significance from all of LifeSite’s coverage.

Cardinal Luis Antonio G. Tagle : Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, hailed as a possible future Pope and known for his promotion of LGBT ideology.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell : Prefect of the Dicastery for the Laity, the Family, and Life, who opposed the Vatican’s ban on same-sex blessings and current papal Camerlengo. Farrell was a close colleague of ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick.

Cardinal Cristóbal López Romero: Archbishop of Rabat (Morocco) and member of the Pontifical Council for Inter-religious Dialogue, who was praised by dissident Jesuit Father Thomas Reese for his ecumenical dialogue with Muslims in Morocco.

Cardinal Mario Grech: Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops, responsible for the Synod on Synodality , and who has praised the German Synodal Way.

But even beyond these cardinals there are bishops appointed to the CDW of grave concern.

One of those I know of personally is Canadian bishop Douglas Crosby of Hamilton, Ontario. Bishop Crosby backed a move to fly gay “pride” flags at Catholic schools, and muzzled priests who spoke out in opposition. He even removed one priest from the diocese who spoke out against the pride flags flying at Catholic schools.

Crosby forced parishioners to wear masks in Church and ordered his priests to deny the faithful Holy Communion if they would not wear masks, also warning priests who refused the vaccine that he would restrict their ministries.

And while he forbade a speaker in his diocese speaking against graphic sex-education in schools, Bishop Crosby ignored the pleas of faithful Catholics to ban two former priests from speaking at a Catholic college in his diocese on homosexual issues.

