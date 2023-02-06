Pope Francis sparks pro-LGBT media frenzy with airplane remarks on homosexuality

(LifeSiteNews) – With leaders of two Protestant denominations standing at his side, Pope Francis has again delivered a confusing, problematic message about homosexuality, demonstrating that he and others remain unwilling to truly pastor those who identify as “gay” or “lesbian” while also demonstrating hesitation, if not cowardice, when it comes to addressing LGBTQ+ as a cultural movement and still-burgeoning political power.

As LifeSiteNews’ John-Henry Westen quickly noted in response to the recent airborne papal press conference, Pope Francis conflated same-sex attraction and the practice of sodomy:

While the laws criminalize behaviors and not inclinations, Pope Francis conflated the two concepts in his remarks, saying of the anti-sodomy laws: “Persons with homosexual tendencies are children of God. God loves them. God accompanies them… condemning a person like this is a sin. Criminalizing people with homosexual tendencies is an injustice.” Rt. Rev. Iain Greenshields, the Moderator of the Church of Scotland, which permits homosexual “marriage” in their churches, praised Francis for his remarks, as did the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the lead bishop of the Church of England, which permits homosexual blessings in their churches. “I entirely agree with every word he said there… I shall certainly quote the Holy Father. He said it so beautifully and accurately,” Welby said.

Pro-LGBT rainbow cheerleading ensued from liberal Catholic and secular press, which immediately seized upon the Pope’s phrasing.

Catholic News Service’s Rome Bureau Chief, Cindy Wooden, sent out a confusing tweet, omitting the important context of the LGBTQ discussion aboard the papal aircraft.

“Pope Francis reaffirms calls for acceptance of gay people,” tweeted Vatican correspondent Francis X. Rocca, linking to his article in The Wall Street Journal.

Rocca claimed the Pope’s statement “recalled his past calls for greater acceptance of gay people, underscoring a prominent theme of his pontificate,” echoing and amplifying the confusion between those who experience same-sex attraction but remain chaste, and those who engage in homosexual relationships and acts.

A report from Reuters underscored the mixed messaging concerning homosexuality from this Pontificate:

Francis repeated that the Catholic Church cannot permit sacramental marriage of same-sex couples but that he supported so-called civil union legislation giving same-sex couples legal protection in issues such as pensions, inheritance and health care.

“‘God is walking with them,’ the pope added. ‘To condemn someone like this is a sin,’” wrote National Catholic Reporter’s Vatican Christopher White. But again, the journalist allowed it to remain unclear as to whether the Pope is referring to all who LGBTQ+ who live under the rainbow banner, or those who simply experience “homosexual tendencies,” but who resist those tendencies.

“A signal airborne moment,” declared papal biographer Austen Ivereigh. “Pope saying gay people are beloved children of God, prejudice against them is a sin and outlawing homosexuality an injustice; and Justin Welby adding that he agreed ‘with every word’ and wished he had spoken with the pope’s elegance and clarity.”

Ivereigh’s Twitter followers took him to task.

“Confusing act and person is deliberate,” noted a Twitter user (emphasis added).

Confusing act and person is deliberate — 𝑨𝒂𝒓𝒐𝒏 𝑩𝒖𝒓𝒓 (@ColonelBurr) February 5, 2023

“Groomers,” was chaste same-sex attracted Joseph Sciambra’s one word reaction to Iveriegh’s tweet.

Groomers. — Joseph Sciambra ☦ (@JosephSciambra) February 6, 2023

“Now confirmed. How much does your CCP daddy Xi or Francis pay you?” asked Twitter user Pillar of China.

Now confirmed. How much does your CCP daddy Xi or Francis pay you? — Pillar of China 中華柱石 (@PillarofChina) February 6, 2023

Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, inserted sane commentary into the public discussion, tempering the outrageous media distortions and emphasizing God’s hatred of sin.

When Pope Francis says “God loves homosexual persons” he is simply quoting the Catechism. Even when we are living a deeply sinful lifestyle God loves us all more than we can fathom. It is because God loves us that He tells us to turn from sin. Sin destroys love & God hates sin. pic.twitter.com/DNB7EiD4wr — Bishop J. Strickland (@Bishopoftyler) February 6, 2023

“Unfortunately in current times we can quote lots of things that can be purposely twisted and misused, and some people of authority knowing this do it, which is far away from true love, more like intent planned action to cause pain,” responded Twitter user Sasha J. Tesija.

Unfortunately in current times we can quote lots of things that can be purposely twisted and misused, and some people of authority knowing this do it , which is far away from true love , more like intent planned action to cause pain — Sasha J Tesija (@SashaJTesija) February 6, 2023

Follow Doug Doug Mainwaring is a journalist for LifeSiteNews, an author, and a marriage, family and children's rights activist. He has testified before the United States Congress and state legislative bodies, originated and co-authored amicus briefs for the United States Supreme Court, and has been a guest on numerous TV and radio programs. Doug and his family live in the Washington, DC suburbs.

