Pope Leo honors new female pro-abortion ‘archbishop’ of Canterbury

To pretend that this is somehow a blessed vocation and praise Mullally in it and invoke God's blessing and the inspiration of the Blessed Virgin Mary on it is unspeakably evil.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Leo XIV has issued a congratulatory letter to Sarah Mullally – the first woman ever appointed “archbishop of Canterbury” and a vocal supporter of abortion and the LGBT agenda. In the letter, Leo praises Mullally’s “weighty” responsibilities, and explicitly invokes the Blessed Virgin Mary as a source of “inspiration” for her new role.

The March 20, 2026 message, published on the Vatican website, was released after Mullally’s installation yesterday. It makes no reference whatsoever to the Catholic Church’s perennial teaching that Anglican orders are “absolutely null and utterly void” (Apostolicae Curae, 1896), that the ordination of women is impossible and contrary to the will of Christ, or to Mullally’s own public record promoting grave moral evils of abortion and homosexual acts.

Instead, Leo XIV opens with the salutation:

“To The Most Reverend and Right Honourable Dame Sarah Mullally Archbishop of Canterbury”

He continues:

“I know that the office for which you have been chosen is a weighty one, with responsibilities not only in the Diocese of Canterbury, but throughout the Church of England as well as the Anglican Communion as a whole… In asking the Lord to strengthen you with the gift of wisdom, I pray that you may be guided by the Holy Spirit in serving your communities, and draw inspiration from the example of Mary, the Mother of God.”

This invocation of the Blessed Virgin Mary – the Theotokos, the model of perfect obedience to God’s Will – is particularly scandalous. To hold up the Mother of God as inspiration for a woman pretending to exercise a priestly and episcopal office that the Church has always declared Christ reserved to men – not to mention for a leader who actively promotes abortion and same-sex “marriage” – is a mind-bending scandal.

Leo XIV quotes Pope Francis saying “it would be a scandal if, due to our divisions, we did not fulfil our common vocation to make Christ known.”

He adds:

Dear sister, I willingly make these words my own, for it is through the witness of a reconciled, fraternal and united Christian community that the proclamation of the Gospel will resound most clearly. With these fraternal sentiments, I invoke upon you the blessings of Almighty God as you take up your high responsibilities. May the Holy Spirit come down upon you and make you fruitful in the Lord’s service.

Please stop. Please, please stop!

I’m sorry, my friends, that we need to keep banging this drum. But since most of the cardinals and bishops see Leo XIV as doing good for the Church, we must speak, we must point out the staggering damage he is causing to the One True Faith. First off, Sarah Mullally, whom Leo here salutes, is explicitly pro-abortion and pro-LGBT. In a 2012 blog post, she declared herself “pro choice rather than pro life,” explaining: “I would suspect that I would describe my approach to this issue as pro choice rather than pro live [sic] although if it were a continuum I would be somewhere along it moving towards pro life when it relates to my choice and then enabling choice when it related to others.” As “bishop” of London in 2022, she actively promoted “LGBT+ History Month” and launched a diocesan advisory group focused on “the pastoral care and inclusion of LGBT+ people in the life of our church communities.” Multiple LifeSite reports have shown her to be a “strong supporter of same-sex marriage,” a stance that has triggered massive controversy in the Church of England: conservative Global South Anglicans (representing tens of millions) have broken communion with Canterbury, and the Primate of Nigeria denounced her appointment as “devastating” and a rejection of biblical teaching. Secondly, the Church has affirmed over and over again that women cannot be priests and that the Anglican orders are “absolutely null and utterly void.” So to pretend that this is somehow a blessed vocation and praise Mullally in it and invoke God’s blessing and the inspiration of the Blessed Virgin Mary on it is unspeakably evil. It massively confuses the faithful and goes right along with Leo’s own intervention a few months ago where he scandalously said to the Anglicans and other non-Catholic Christian leaders that “we are already one.” The full text of the Leo’s message is available on the Vatican website. Pray for the conversion of Leo XIV, that he may govern the Church with fidelity and stop presenting another gospel where all sects are one and which downplays the most serious violations of the moral law. And let us pray the Rosary, the weapon given to us by Our Lady herself, for the restoration of full Catholic truth – in other words, the Triumph of Her Immaculate Heart.

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and CEO of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

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