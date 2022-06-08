Popular YouTube comedian becoming pro-life still gets one thing wrong about abortion

(LifeSiteNews) — I’m sure you all know JP Sears. He is an amazing combination between comedian and serious commentator. He puts in so much comedy and farce into it. It’s just an interesting thing that the internet has now brought us, and many, many people know him.
I was stunned that one time he was wearing a life jacket and making a comedy, a farce, out of the use of masks: “I’m not going swimming, but you have to wear it anyway. But I know how to swim. But you have to wear it anyway. You need to wear two life jackets.” It was just phenomenal.
Anyway, he has made a video about abortion. And it’s brilliant, but it’s also controversial. We’re going to get into it on this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.
Watch JP Sears’ video here: I Was WRONG About Abortion! – Why I Changed My Mind
