Pornography is conditioning young men to think hurting a woman during sex is normal

'I will never forget the girl who told me about her first kiss with her boyfriend, aged 12, who strangled her,' said Dame Rachel de Souza.

(LifeSiteNews)— Dame Rachel de Souza is the Children’s Commissioner of England. She is also one of many voices warning that pornography, which is prevalent among children, is spurring a grotesque and potentially deadly trend: choking during sex.

“I will never forget the girl who told me about her first kiss with her boyfriend, aged 12, who strangled her,” de Souza said. “He had seen it in pornography and thought it normal.” He wasn’t wrong. A new report indicates that “nearly half of all girls aged 16 to 21 say they’ve had a partner expect sex to involve physical aggression such as slapping and choking.”

As porn becomes the primary source of sex education for nearly all young people, sexual assault is going from a fringe behavior to something normalized and expected. In 2019, a report in The Atlantic that warned of a sharp rise in the practice of choking during sexual acts (with almost a quarter of adult American women reporting that they felt fear during intimacy as a result). Think about that: almost a quarter of American women felt fear during intimacy due to porn-inspired choking.

A follow-up survey, published by The Insider, painted an even grimmer picture:

In a 2021 survey conducted at a large public university in the US, one in three undergraduate female respondents between the ages of 18 and 24 said they were choked the last time they had sex. The study was led by Debby Herbenick, a professor and the director of Indiana University’s Center for Sexual Health Promotion. Also in the survey, 58% of female college students said they had been choked by a partner before — with nearly 65% of that group saying they experienced it during their first-ever sexual or kissing encounter.

According to Herbenick, the practice has become so common that many Gen Z-ers don’t even discuss it.

It appears to be no better in the United Kingdom. In fact, comedian Grace Campbell—famous for her “sex-positive” shtick—is warning about it in her newest stand-up tour. “Men think I like being choked,” she told The Times. “There have been many times during sex that someone’s choked me without asking and I’m like, ‘No, I’m scared, I don’t like that’. The reality is [my friends and I] have all been in situations where we’re worried they won’t stop.”

According to The Times, Campbell is talking about a sexual practice that has become normal for those under the age of 34: “Now it is widespread. According to a BBC survey of 2,000 women aged 18 to 39, more than a third had experienced unwanted slapping, choking, gagging or spitting during consensual sex.” When asked what has mainstreamed this practice, Campbell was blunt: “It is definitely porn. But I also just worry that there’s a part of men that just wants to choke a woman.”

Here’s how the BBC reported on that story at the time, in 2019:

Of the women who had experienced any of these acts, wanted or otherwise, 20% said they had been left upset or frightened. Anna, 23, says she has experienced unwanted acts of violence during consensual sex on three separate occasions, with different men. For her, it started with hair pulling and slapping. Then the man tried to put his hands around her neck. “I was shocked,” she said, “I felt extremely uncomfortable and intimidated. If someone slapped or choked you on the street, it would be assault”. It wasn’t until Anna spoke to her friends about it that she realised how common it was. “From then on, pretty much all the guys would try at least one, if not multiple combinations, of these acts.” On another occasion, she says she was choked by a man during sex – without consent or warning. Anna, who graduated from university this year, also says she had a partner who handled her so forcefully, that she was left bruised and in pain for days.

A new study released in July 2022 came to a grim conclusion. “Among U.S. adults, sexual choking is now a frequent, normative part of consensual part of consensual sex, with 1 in 3 college women having been choked the most recent time they had sex,” the authors note. “Given its prevalence and frequency, sexual choking may be the most common form of choking/strangulation in the U.S., and it disproportionately impacts women.” The study concludes that “sexual choking is now prevalent.”

I’ve been writing about this trend for several years now. Pornography is normalizing, romanticizing, and mainstreaming sexual assault. Girls are regularly choked and strangled by young men who are turned on by this violence because they have been conditioned by pornography. And still, we accept that this digital poison, which grooms men to be predators and women to be prey, is a freedom that we should permit—even at the expense of an entire generation growing up with a deformed sense of self, sex, and love.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

