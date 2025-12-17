Powerful forces want LifeSiteNews silenced. Help us keep our voice

With just days left in our Christmas Campaign we need your help to continue exposing the evils of globalism, censorship, and anti-Christian tyranny.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear friends,

Imagine your government uses surveillance, artificial intelligence, and invasive data collection to rate your conformity to state-approved ideology.

Your access to jobs, schools, travel, healthcare – and even the speed of your internet – will depend on the score you are given.

What score do you think you would get? And how would it impact your life?

This is not a dystopian fantasy – the foundations of a system like this are already being laid in China.

And what begins in China will not stay only in China.

It will be imposed here too – unless you and I stop it.

But with just two days left of our campaign LifeSiteNews is still 35 percent short of the funds needed to get the truth out.

Give Now!

The Chinese social credit system threatens hundreds of millions of people with surveillance-driven punishment and ideological control.

This system fills freedom-loving men and women worldwide with horror.

But many in power regard it as a model to be followed.

The COVID-19 tyranny showed how far western governments are prepared to go in violating our freedoms.

We can no longer believe they have our best interests at heart.

For three terrible years, they wrought anguish on our families, friends, and neighbors.

Billions of people were put under house arrest, businesses and livelihoods were destroyed, families were torn apart, the Mass was forbidden, the dying were deprived of the sacraments, and millions were forced to receive experimental “medical” treatments.

The people who did this are still in power and are planning their next move.

We must be ready for them.

Donate!

Dear friends, during the COVID-19 crisis, LifeSiteNews was at the forefront of defending life, faith, family, and freedom.

During those crucial years tens of millions of people discovered what was really going on from our groundbreaking coverage.

It is no exaggeration to say that, with other independent media organizations, we turned the tide in that war.

If we hadn’t stood firm, a new dark age of tyranny may have begun in 2020.

That’s why those in power hate LifeSiteNews so much.

For decades their control of the mainstream media gave them the power they needed.

They were able to control how much people knew, and even what they thought, through newspapers and television networks.

The rise of independent media like LifeSiteNews changed all that. Those in power know they must regain control of the narrative or face total defeat.

They can’t achieve their evil goals while we are free to tell the truth.

It ultimately comes down to this: independent media or global tyranny.

It’s us or them.

Only one can survive.

Donate!

There are just two days left of our December campaign.

The enemies of freedom are on the march.

Nations that once stood for liberty are imprisoning citizens for social media posts and they plan to use digital ID, and digital currencies, to bring populations more firmly under their control.

Across the world, governments are looking for new ways to stop people discovering the truth.

But resistance is growing.

Every day more and more people are waking up to the existential threat our civilization faces.

Your donation to LifeSiteNews is an essential contribution to the great battle of good vs. evil that is being fought right now.

Every donation given to our campaign will help get the truth out to ordinary people worldwide – and every dollar, pound, and euro is urgently needed.

Error cannot defeat truth.

But truth can be overcome, for a time, when it is not spoken.

If we can keep telling the truth, victory is inevitable.

If we fall silent, a new dark age of tyranny may begin.

Your donation to LifeSiteNews could make all the difference in this fight.

Please give as generously as you can today.

Help LifeSiteNews to expose the evils of globalism

May God bless you for standing by the truth this Advent.

Yours sincerely in Christ,

John-Henry Westen

CEO and Editor-in-Chief

LifeSiteNews

P.S. The reign of Satan is based on lies, and all his servants are liars. The reign of Christ is based on truth, and whenever we spread the truth, we further His Kingdom.

I know that you want the truth to prevail over lies.

You can help make that happen by supporting LifeSiteNews today.

Donate!

If you prefer, you can mail your donation to our U.S. or Canadian offices, or call (800) 419-6165.

US MAILING ADDRESS

LifeSiteNews.com

4 Family Life Lane

Front Royal, VA 22630

CANADIAN MAILING ADDRESS

LifeSiteNews.com

157 Catharine St N, Unit 2

Hamilton, ON L8L 4S4

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and CEO of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











