Pray and fast for Donald Trump ahead of Monday’s inauguration

We at LifeSiteNews are again encouraging all of you to pray and fast for the conversion of Donald Trump, a matter even more pressing as we approach his presidential inauguration on Monday, January 20.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear readers,

We at LifeSiteNews are again encouraging all of you to pray and fast for the conversion of Donald Trump, a matter even more pressing as we approach his presidential inauguration on Monday, January 20.

As many of you know, we have long been urging our readers to pray for Trump, particularly with the intention that he convert to the Catholic faith. Just last November we prayed a 9-day novena for his conversion, but with Trump being slated to be inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, there is no better time to redouble our prayer efforts for the man being given the reigns of the world’s most powerful country.

Below is the prayer we hope you will all pray for Trump before and during his inauguration:

Heavenly Father, in the name of Thy Son and our Savior, Jesus Christ, the King of Kings, we beseech Thee to look with favor upon Thy servant, President Donald Trump, as he assumes his public office. Guide him in this task by Thy Holy Spirit. Draw him ever closer to Thyself. Surround him with men and women of living faith. Give him heavenly wisdom to accomplish his work here on earth. Make him a man of prayer. Give him an ever-deepening hunger for the Truth found in Thy Holy Word and the teaching of Thy Church. Pour forth upon him the spirit of wisdom, charity, and true service. May St. Michael the Archangel protect him against the evil one. Please Lord, help him to both discern – and work for – the real common good. Use him to promote authentic peace and justice, in this nation, and with other nations. Lead him to embrace Thy One True Faith. Enlighten his mind with Thy Holy Spirit that he may defend the sanctity of all human life, from conception to natural death. May he protect and defend authentic marriage, and the family and the social order founded upon it. May he promote authentic human freedom, including economic freedom, governing with a heart for the poor. May he recognize, affirm and uphold the Natural Moral Law and Thy Divine Law in his exercise of governance as the President of the United States of America. Grant him the grace to turn away from all forms of evil and self-interest, and to lead with humility, integrity, and compassion. O Lord, we place President Trump in Thy hands. May he always seek to serve Thee above all, and lead with a heart transformed by Thy love. And we ask for the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Patroness of the United States of America, for him, his family and our nation. Amen.

Many of Trump’s decisions during the campaign, particularly his distancing himself from the pro-life position, have troubled us at LifeSiteNews as well as many others across the world. This, of course, should merely serve as more inspiration for us to pray, fast and do penance for him.

May God bless you all,

John-Henry Westen

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











