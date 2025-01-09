Pray to St. Junipero Serra to help those suffering from the Los Angeles wildfires

(LifeSiteNews) — While I’m sure all of you are praying fervently for those suffering from the deadly wildfires in Los Angeles, I would like to encourage you to ask for the intercession of St. Junipero Serra in particular.
As you may recall, in 2020, so-called “activists” in California, including Los Angeles, began targeting statues of St. Junipero Serra, an 18th century Franciscan missionary, under the guise of fighting “colonialism” and “racism.” Some of the statues of the great saint were defaced, while others were completely torn down.
Serra worked tirelessly to spread the faith throughout California in the 1700s, and is easily one of the most successful Catholic missionaries of North America.
Of course, it is of little surprise that such an important figure in bringing the true faith to thousands of souls would be targeted by today’s “activists,” but fortunately, God’s love for us remains.
Please ask for the intercession of St. Junipero Serra for all those affected by the deadly wildfires in Los Angeles, and that God may take their great suffering and use it to draw them to Himself. May God bless you.