President Eisenhower warned against rise of elites like Bill Gates who’d push public policy in un-American ways

May 20, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – In an April 23 article for The Economist, Bill Gates has made predictions about the outcome and the changes of the current corona crisis. He claimed that only a vaccine will help us overcome the coronavirus and added that there is now a need for more globalized institutions that will help in the response of future outbreaks of disease. That is to say: for Bill Gates, this coronavirus is a reason for more globalization and centralized world government.

Professor Felix Dirsch, one of the signatories of the May 7 Viganò Appeal about the possible dangers to our civil freedoms in light of the corona crisis, quoted from this article by Gates in order to show that there is just concern about the dangers of a world government.

This German political scientist and Catholic theologian stated about this article by Gates: “He sees three major medical breakthroughs as a result of the corona crisis. It is obvious that the innovations will bring about fundamental global power shifts. It is no coincidence that Gates associates such research advances with the UN.” And then Dirsch quotes Gates as saying:

“Our progress won’t be in science alone. It will also be in our ability to make sure everyone benefits from that science. In the years after 2021, I think we’ll learn from the years after 1945. With the end of the second world war, leaders built international institutions like the UN to prevent more conflicts. After COVID-19, leaders will prepare institutions to prevent the next pandemic.”

That is to say, just as after World War II, the United Nations was formed, after the corona crisis, there will be new global institutions established in order to be able to organize a global response to the next health crisis.

In addition, Bill Gates also claims that “over the next year, medical researchers will be among the most important people in the world.”

This is due to their work with regard to developing vaccines, some of them even new forms called mRNA vaccines which “use genetic code to give your cells instructions for how to mount an immune response. They can probably be produced faster than traditional vaccines,” in Gates' eyes. Moreover, these scientists will also contribute in developing antiviral drugs – something that was so far not possible – and test kits that people could use from their homes in order to find out whether they have a certain disease.

But the claim that the medical scientists will be “among the most important people in the world” is a troubling statement, a statement which eclipses the importance of spiritual leaders altogether, and certainly that of the Catholic Church.

On March 20, Bishop Athanasius Schneider had made some comments on the corona crisis that seem to relate to these words by Bill Gates.

He then spoke about a “sanitary dictatorship:

The current atmosphere of an almost planetary panic is continuously fueled by the universally proclaimed 'dogma' of the new coronavirus pandemic. The drastic and disproportionate security measures with the denial of fundamental human rights of freedom of movement, freedom of assembly, and freedom of opinion appear almost globally orchestrated along a precise plan. Thus, the entire human race becomes a kind of prisoner of a world 'sanitary dictatorship,' which for its part also reveals itself as a political dictatorship.

Schneider then saw that part of this “sanitary dictatorship” was the ”ban on all forms of public worship.”

Cardinal Gerhard Müller, in his comments on the May 7 Viganò Appeal and why he signed it, also pointed out the danger of “forced vaccinations.” Without mentioning Bill Gates' name directly, Müller mentioned that the “threat has been made publicly that 7 billion people will be forcibly vaccinated, even if the drugs have not yet been sufficiently tested, and that if people are not complying, fundamental rights will be withdrawn from them.”

“No one can be forced to believe that a few 'philanthropic' super billionaires have the best programs for world improvement just because they have succeeded in accumulating a huge private fortune,” he commented.

Cardinal Müller further rejects the accusation of being a “conspiracy theorist” by referring to his own experience of having met people who themselves had been sterilized without their consent: “In Peru during the Fujimori era, I myself spoke to involuntarily sterilized men and women who had been cheated out of health and happiness with money and false promises,” he stated and asked: “What does this have to do with a 'conspiracy theory'?”

President Eisenhower warned about elite gaining power

Already in 1961, President Eisenhower had warned in his Farewell Address against a development in the United States, where certain elites would gain disproportionate influence in this country.

He first pointed out the then-impending dangers, foreign and domestic, just as we have our own today. Having Communism in mind, Eisenhower spoke of that “hostile ideology – global in scope, atheistic in character, ruthless in purpose, and insidious in method,” adding that, “unhappily the danger it poses promises to be of indefinite duration.”

But in light of these impending dangers, what would be temptations for the American society? President Eisenhower explained that “crises there will continue to be. In meeting them, whether foreign or domestic, great or small, there is a recurring temptation to feel that some spectacular and costly action could become the miraculous solution to all current difficulties. A huge increase in newer elements of our defense; development of unrealistic programs to cure every ill in agriculture; a dramatic expansion in basic and applied research-these and many other possibilities, each possibly promising in itself, may be suggested as the only way to the road we wish to travel.”

Yet, in light of these temptations, Eisenhower saw a danger. As if talking to us in this corona crisis, he said that “each proposal must be weighed in the light of a broader consideration: the need to maintain balance in and among national programs – balance between the private and the public economy, balance between cost and hoped for advantage – balance between the clearly necessary and the comfortably desirable; balance between our essential requirements as a nation and the duties imposed by the nation upon the individual; balance between action of the moment and the national welfare of the future.”

And he warns us: “Good judgment seeks balance and progress; lack of it eventually finds imbalance and frustration.”

Only during the past two world wars, Eisenhower explains, the United States developed an “armaments industry.” Since then, there developed a “conjunction of an immense military establishment and a large arms industry.”

Speaking about this new military establishment – and here we could also think of the increasing dominance of health institutions – Eisenhower comments: “The total influence – economic, political, even spiritual – is felt in every city, every state house, every office of the Federal government. We recognize the imperative need for this development. Yet we must not fail to comprehend its grave implications. Our toil, resources and livelihood are all involved; so is the very structure of our society.”

The American President warns that “we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist.”

Eisenhower went on to say that “we must never let the weight of this combination endanger our liberties or democratic processes. We should take nothing for granted, only an alert and knowledgeable citizenry can compel the proper meshing of huge industrial and military machinery of defense with our peaceful methods and goals, so that security and liberty may prosper together.”

We could say today, with Eisenhower: “We should take nothing for granted, only an alert and knowledgeable citizenry can compel the proper meshing of huge medical and health organizations with our peaceful methods and goals, so that health and liberty may prosper together.”

But Eisenhower went even further and specifically spoke of the dangers of the growing influence of scientific elites, as well. Speaking about the “technological revolution during recent decades,” the President admitted that “research has become central; it also becomes more formalized, complex, and costly. A steadily increasing share is conducted for, by, or at the direction of, the Federal government.” But he saw here the danger “of domination of the nation's scholars by Federal employment, project allocations, and the power of money.” At the same time, Eisenhower warned us that the opposite could also be true, namely “that public policy could itself become the captive of a scientific-technological elite.”

Thus he concluded: “It is the task of statesmanship to mold, to balance, and to integrate these and other forces, new and old, within the principles of our democratic system-ever aiming toward the supreme goals of our free society.”

Gates telling the world what to do

To return to Bill Gates' own article. He now insists that the corona crisis will not be over until most people are vaccinated. First, he states that many are now hoping that the corona crisis will soon be over. “In a few weeks’ time,” he says, “many hope, things will return to the way they were in December. Unfortunately, that won’t happen.”

“I believe that humanity will beat this pandemic, but only when most of the population is vaccinated. Until then, life will not return to normal,” Gates adds. This, even though “in most of Europe, East Asia and North America the peak of the pandemic will probably have passed by the end of this month,” in Gates' own words. Gates predicts that until the vaccine has come, people will naturally be more cautious and stay sheltered. “ Sports will be played in basically empty stadiums. And the world economy will be depressed because demand will stay low and people will spend more conservatively.”

Additionally, Gates predicts that poorer countries that do not have proper health care systems “will not be able to care for the infected.” Finally, again, a vaccine alone can cure this problem. He states that “ people in rich and poor places alike will be safe only once we have an effective medical solution for this virus, which means a vaccine.” Such a vaccine, Gates states, might be available by “second half of 2021.”

Promising that the new technologies – new vaccine, antiviral drugs, and new test kits – “will prepare us for the next pandemic by allowing us to intervene early, when the number of cases is still very low. But the underlying research will also assist us in fighting existing infectious diseases—and even help advance cures for cancer. (Scientists have long thought mRNA vaccines could lead to an eventual cancer vaccine. Until COVID-19, though, there wasn’t much research into how they could be produced en masse at even somewhat affordable prices.)

Gates predicts that there will be “a mix of national, regional and global organizations” who will “participate in regular 'war games' in the same way as armed forces take part in war games. These will keep us ready for the next time a novel virus jumps from bats or birds to humans.” Such organizations should then also be helpful in the case of lab-made disease or even “an act of bioterrorism.” Such organizations, according to Gates, will be able to react even if a new virus appears in a poor country.

“This [corona] pandemic,” the co-founder of Microsoft writes, “has shown us that viruses don’t obey border laws and that we are all connected biologically by a network of microscopic germs, whether we like it or not. If a novel virus appears in a poor country, we want its doctors to have the ability to spot it and contain it as soon as possible.”

Thus we have arrived in a situation where globalized elites are telling the world what to do – and many world leaders appear to be listening.