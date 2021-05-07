School board president runs ‘all-ages’ sex toy shop

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

May 7, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – The trend of so-called “transgender children” continues to escalate, and public schools—and public-school teachers—are at the forefront of the indoctrination and propaganda war.

For example, Young America’s Foundation (YAF) recently reported that an anonymous tip to their Campus Bias Tip Line revealed that a first-grade teacher in the Bellingham School District of Washington read her 6-year-old students a transgender children’s book (yes, there are dozens of them now) titled I Am Jazz, the story of a “trans child” who eventually pursues transition.

The book is replete with lines such as: “I have a girl brain but a boy body. This is called transgender. I was born this way!” Children too young to read are being introduced to the idea that their bodies can—and even should—be modified based on the way they feel. This is being done without the permission of mothers and fathers.

Outraged parents emailed Jennifer Miller, the teacher; she responded by saying that the book is “available in our school library as part of our Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion collection.” Complaints to the school board were also ignored – and a bit of digging by YAF revealed that the president of the board, Jennifer Mason, owns and runs an “all-ages” sex toy shop called the “Wink Wink Boutique” and describes herself in her Instagram profile (which helpfully includes her preferred pronouns) as “Head Dildo.”

Miller’s store has previously hosted workshops titled “Strap-on Sex,” “Fat-Positive Sex,” “Anal Play 101,” and some that are too vulgar to be published here.

The Wink Wink Boutique’s profile describes the shop as “inclusive, all-ages” and “not creepy,” serving anyone over the age of 16 – but allows people of any age in the store. Mason, who has served on the board since 2017, appears unsympathetic to parental concerns. Local elections – for school board trustees and other positions – have become increasingly important as schools are colonized by the LGBT movement and concepts parents have never heard of are introduced to small children.

screenshot from 'Wink Wink' Boutique's website SOURCE: screenshot / winkwinkboutique.com/pages/sex-coaching

The extent to which trans activists have been able to take over the public education system in such a small amount of time is frankly staggering. In less than half a decade, gender ideology has gone from fringe to mainstream, and parents are finding it difficult to keep up. Many are discovering, belatedly, that their children have been told that it is possible to have a “girl brain in a boy’s body” or vice versa, whatever that means – and have bought in. Many children, for a wide range of reasons, decide to pursue “transition.” Teachers indoctrinating these children are destroying their lives.

There are some glimmers at the end of the tunnel. In the U.K., High Court judges ruled that puberty blockers should not be given to minors in an enormous blow to the trans movement – and the case was brought by a young woman who had attempted to transition to male as a teen. A major Swedish medical institution has also announced that it will stop prescribing puberty blockers – although almost no mainstream media in North America have devoted any time to examining either story.

In North America, we are still treated to a near-daily dose of transgender propaganda, from the kindergarten classroom to the TV screen. We await our Keira Bell.

YAF has encouraged concerned parents to email the Bellingham Public Schools Superintendent Greg Baker at [email protected]. The entire school board can be emailed at [email protected].