Prestigious medical journal is the transgender movement’s latest conquest

The reason we must track these tectonic cultural shifts with such care is not out of some morbid voyeurism or self-righteousness. It is because these small shifts amount to a sea change.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Lancet is a weekly peer-reviewed medical journal that is considered one of the most prestigious in the world. It’s the oldest and best-known, founded in 1823. It is also the transgender movement’s latest conquest.

On the front page of one of The Lancet’s most recent issues is an article titled “Periods on Display,” a review of an exhibition on menstruation at London’s Vagina Museum. The description reads as follows: “Historically, the anatomy and physiology of bodies with vaginas have been neglected.”

The backlash from readers was immediate, with many calling out the sexism and misogyny of referring to women as “bodies with vaginas” simply because some men choose to identify as women. The ongoing erasure of women, with the Democratic party, progressive academics, and media outlets obediently using phrases such as “birthing persons” while insisting, paradoxically, that “trans women are women.”

Politicians who dare to call out this insanity risk rebuke from their superiors. When U.K. Labour MP Rosie Duffield supported criticism of a tweet that used the phrase “individuals with a cervix” instead of “women,” Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer criticized his female colleague for doing so. In a TV interview, Starmer stated, “Well, it is something that shouldn’t be said. It is not right.”

Not only was his (it must be reiterated) female colleague wrong on what constitutes a woman, Starmer went further. “We need to have a mature, respectful debate about trans rights and we need to … bear in mind that the trans community are amongst the most marginalised and abused communities. Wherever we’ve got to on the law, we need to go further.”

To sum up: A Labour MP objects to women being referred to as “individuals with a cervix,” and her party leader cites it as evidence that more action must be taken to ensure that biological men identifying as women are recognized as such.

It may be tempting to laugh this sort of thing off. After all, academics and Labour MPs have been saying ludicrous things for a long time, and most of us would like to shove them all into a basket of ignorables and move on with our lives. But the problem is that once we accept and legally enshrine transgender premises into law — which we have done and are continuing to do — there are very real and very terrifying consequences that come as a result.

This week, for example, the Supreme Court of Western Australia ruled on a landmark case involving a 15-year-old child identifying as transgender after the children’s court removed the child from the parental home. The court cited “emotional abuse” because the parents opposed puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, and the court stated that the father “misgendered” his child. As such, the government decided that the child would be subject to mental and emotional abuse and had to be removed. The parents have lost their appeal and will not get their child back.

To reiterate: The government removed a child from the parental home because those parents did not support a sex-change for a minor, and when the courts had to decide if the parents or trans activists knew best for their child, they chose trans activists. That is not just another perversely humorous insanity from our elites — that is every parent’s nightmare.

The reason we must track these tectonic cultural shifts with such care is not out of some morbid voyeurism or self-righteousness. It is because these small shifts amount to a sea change, and what begins outside our churches and our communities and our homes inevitably intrudes. That is the goal of the trans movement, and they are fighting to win. We must fight equally hard. The future of our children may depend on it.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

