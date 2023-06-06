Pride and dominion: LGBT ideology’s hostile takeover of a once great nation

The rainbow colors of 'pride' dwarf and outnumber the American flag, while LGBT ideology undermines and overwhelms the U.S. government, military, and public education.

(LifeSiteNews) — Flags and banners are important symbols that claim and establish territory or convey an important message.

When explorers set sail for new worlds, they planted their nation’s flag in the sandy soil where their ships landed, claiming the newly discovered land for their king and queen.

When Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin set foot on the moon in July 1969, one of the first things they did was plant the stars and stripes in the barren lunar landscape, declaring to all humanity back on Earth that the moon was first reached by the U.S. That flag dealt a crushing symbolic, humiliating blow to the Soviets: They had lost the space race. And among many Americans back then, there was a strong sense that the moon did indeed belong to the United States.

Fast forward 46 years: Many would say that the White House engulfed in the colors of the rainbow flag on June 26, 2015, was nothing more than a sign of celebration, a well-deserved message of congratulations to the LGBT “community” after the Supreme Court’s ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges. A senior official at the White House tweeted that the rainbow colors were a proclamation that “Love wins!”

But there was clearly something more behind the rainbow-colored White House. It was a sign of victory, and more than that, it was a declaration of dominance, of dominion having been established.

The Cambridge Dictionary defines dominion as “control over a country or people, or the land that belongs to a ruler.”

This is what dominion — the hostile ideological takeover of a great nation by a foreign occupying force — looks like:

No guns were fired, no bombs were dropped, and no biological warfare was unleashed, yet many sectors of the nation surrendered with almost no objections. The speed of the capitulation was stunning.

The nation had been overrun. Infiltrated. Conquered. By whom? The LGBT political machine.

Outnumbered

Surrounding the plaza at Rockefeller Center are 193 flagpoles, each flying a “pride” flag. As this video tweet attests, the red, white, and blue flag of the United States of America is outnumbered by the garish rainbow flag, 193 to 1.

Is this what oppression looks like? pic.twitter.com/VrFEwyA3d8 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 4, 2023

Nearly 200 to 1. A foreign visitor to New York’s iconic landmark would undoubtedly conclude: Woke LGBT Marxism has conquered this land.

Military coup

Who controls our military? The president, the commander-in-chief? The Joint Chiefs of Staff?

No. LGBT forces have invaded and seized control from political and military leaders. They’ve forced those who swore to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States to serve instead the dictates of a foreign ideological power. Conservative patriots are being driven out of our military, while the gender-confused are being encouraged to enlist.

A coup occurred virtually overnight, with no guns fired, no bombs dropped, no biological warfare unleashed, even within the most conservative political and military circles.

Public education

Who is teaching our nation’s children? A better question might be: Who is indoctrinating them? And who is wrestling them away from their parents’ loving protection, making LGBT grooming mandatory, or “transing” – turning boy students into girls and girl students into boys – in secret, behind their parents’ backs?

So-called educators, better described as “groomers,” use LGBT lesson plans and cartoon-illustrated books to destroy the innocence of young children, while fueling animosity between children and their parents.

The message delivered by the ubiquitous rainbow flag and its accompanying messaging goes beyond demonstrating mere political power. It goes far deeper than that.

Underlying all of this is a mocking proclamation of the ruler of this world that reason, natural law, and the common good can be impeached and banished in favor of sophistry and the institutionalizing of the untenable, outrageous notion of genderless marriage and transgenderism. And that as ruler he maintains his own brand of influence over the United States: over political leaders, even those in the highest realms of government; over judges in the highest court in the land and many lower courts; over media and many thought and opinion leaders; over many major corporations, and over academia at every level.

It also stands as a warning of judgment and doom for those who oppose this occupying force, who stand against this ideological colonization, meant to demoralize and create a sense of hopeless, totalitarian inevitability, of surrender and defeat.

Scripture makes it clear that Satan seeks dominion over every heart, every government:

“We know that we are God’s children, and that the whole world lies under the power of the evil one” (1 John 5:19). He is the “ancient serpent … who leads the whole world astray” (Revelation 12:9).

This is his purpose, to deceive and distract all from the magnificent glory of the Gospel, of God’s eternal plan for humanity. In particular, he seeks to deceive passive, dull-minded, unaware believers: “But I am afraid that as the serpent deceived Eve by its cunning, your thoughts will be led astray from a sincere and pure devotion to Christ” (2 Corinthians 11:3).

He’s accomplishing his dark, diabolical, grandiose goal not in the shadows, but with brilliant colors that once were a sign of God’s promise.

