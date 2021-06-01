Doug Mainwaring

‘Pride month is absolutely ridiculous,’ young gay man says in tweet rant

‘LGBTQ is nothing more than a Marxist cult, separating people based on their sexual orientation or their gender identity.’
Tue Jun 1, 2021 - 3:50 pm EST
June 1, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – “‘Pride’ month is absolutely ridiculous,” declared Christian Walker, the homosexual son of NFL great Herschel Walker, and ardent supporter of President Donald Trump during the 2020 presidential campaign.

“Some of us are horrified by Pride Month,” tweeted Walker emphatically. “You don’t celebrate your rights by marching down the street naked at a Pride Parade.”

“You don’t battle stereotypes that your promiscuous and can’t hold down a proper relationship by having sex behind dumpsters and parading around in a rainbow flag,” said Walker. 

“LGBTQ is nothing more than a Marxist cult, separating people based on their sexual orientation or their gender identity,” he proclaimed.

“People are more than who they’re sexually attracted to,” he continued. “They are their character, they’re their skill set … stop these left wing totalitarian techniques of separating people based on a facet of their identity.”

“You are not oppressed when every multinational corporation is turning their logo rainbow every June,” argued Walker, who explained that the rainbow is actually “God’s covenant never to flood the Earth again. Get a grip.”

Doug Mainwaring

Doug Mainwaring is a journalist for LifeSiteNews, an author, and a marriage, family and children's rights activist.  He has testified before the United States Congress and state legislative bodies, originated and co-authored amicus briefs for the United States Supreme Court, and has been a guest on numerous TV and radio programs.  Doug and his family live in the Washington, DC suburbs.