‘Pride month’ kicks off with drag shows targeted at kids

(LifeSiteNews) – So it begins: Pride Month has been launched across North America. As I noted in this space last week, prominent publications have began posting defences of introducing children to “kink” and exposing them to adults exposing their genitalia in public. That is precisely what is happening.

Despite the good news about a drag show for children being shut down in Indiana, a similar event was held in Dallas at the bar “Mr. Misster Dallas.” The Saturday show—despite being a bar and featuring drag queens wearing very little—was promoted as a family affair and dubbed the event “Drag the kids to pride.” The three-hour event, in Dallas’s Oak Lawn neighborhood, attracted both protestors and supporters.

Images of the show circulated on social media. One photo showed a drag queen on hands and knees as toddlers and small children watched with huge eyes. Drag performers walked down the centre of the bar, took dollar bills from children, and asked children to walk and pose with them. Many of the children appeared confused; one was clearly uncomfortable when a drag queen in a revealing outfit asked him to walk up the aisle as the adults who had taken the children to the bar cheered.

Behind the drag performers was an enormous neon sign reading: “It’s not going to lick itself.” Another sign read: “I licked it so it’s mine.” Again: This was event specifically for children, called “Drag the kids to Pride.” Viewer discretion is strongly advised, but if you’d like to see what the LGBT movement is promoting for kids, an activist has posted videos of the event here.

According a local news outlet, protestors showed up outside the bar to protest. One, who brought a sign reading “Stop grooming the kids,” told the paper: “I live in this community. I have for several years. I don’t believe I should be seeing signs advertising for children to be dancing on stage with men in thongs and in inappropriate clothing and makeup. I do not in any way condone the behavior that those people are engaging in, but what drags me out here is it’s kids now.” She declined to give her name for safety reasons.

One of the groups protesting, Protect Texas Kids, released a statement:

“We decided to organize this protest when we saw advertising for the event a few weeks ago – we researched the bar and quickly found out that it’s a gay bar, and we were also pretty concerned when we saw the signage on the bar’s website that says “it’s not gonna lick itself.” We just launched our organization and this was our first event.

The mission was to raise awareness that an event like this, a drag show for children, was happening right in Dallas. We also hoped that if we raised awareness, the event might be canceled or modified so that children couldn’t be present.

We were very happy with how the event went overall. The police were able to come in and remove all of the children and their families from inside of the bar. There were a lot of people in attendance who didn’t have kids, so those people were able to stay and the event continued.”

The organizers at Mr. Missters also released a statement, describing an event that bore no resemblance to the video footage released online:

"We host our Champagne Drag Brunch every Saturday at 2pm for guests that are 21+ but we have partnered with some of our major community partners to host a special Pride Drag Brunch for all guests, including guests that couldn't normally attend our regular show because of the drinking age restriction, to raise money for a local LGBTQ+ youth organization. We are more than happy to open our doors to celebrate Pride in a family friendly, safe environment, separate from our normal operations of 2 p.m. – 2 a.m. on Saturdays because we believe that everyone should have a space to be able to celebrate who they are. Mr. Misster is a place where everyone is welcome to feel accepted, safe and included. We had a group of protestors outside yelling homophobic threats, transphobic remarks and vile accusations at these children and parents. It is so sad to see that in 2022, there are people that still want to protests others celebrating who they are, but our staff and wonderful officers helped keep us safe and kept the

The bad news here is that adults are exposing children to sexual entertainment in the name of LGBT rights. The good news is that, again, parents are waking up and they are protesting. These events are no longer going by unnoticed, and people are pushing back, despite the vitriol they face for doing so.

It should not be controversial to say that taking children to a drag show in a bar with scantily-clad performers is wrong—and those that are still sane should be saying it loudly.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

