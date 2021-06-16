Pride Month - manipulating society, church and your children

June 16, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — June is the month of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, but our radically anti-Christian culture has dubbed it “Pride Month.” A month to take pride in an activity, not in persons. It’s not pride about love, it’s pride about sexual activity. It is pride in replacing God-ordained marriage between one man and one woman with a counterfeit. Listen, no one is condemning loving relationships between two men or two women. When it turns sexual — that’s what this is all about. God has only approved of one exercise of the sexual powers, namely inside the marital union.

So why are Catholics focusing on homosexuality right now and not on masturbation or polygamy or bestiality? Um, it’s not us. The culture is pushing “pride” month, the culture is ramming this down the throats of children, not even respecting religious freedom.

So in this episode we’re going to take a look at the latest insanity going on in America and the church around homosexuality. We’ve got a list for you of the most homosexuality-promoting bishops in America — one of them caught on video doing a “pride” blessing — Joe Biden’s latest moves to push the LGBT agenda across the globe, and children’s shows selling it to toddlers. We’re also featuring the best prelates and laity standing up to fight for the truth despite the cost.

In the last decade we have gone a long way toward total societal rejection of marriage as God ordained it. Homosexual so-called “marriage” is legal in most of the world, and in the U.S. 70% now support homosexual “marriage,” according to the latest poll.

President Joe Biden, who claims to be Catholic, formally recognized LGBTQ “Pride Month.” The Biden proclamation dared to mention Our Lord in the traditional manner of giving the date while at the same time encouraging Americans to celebrate sin: After telling Americans to “wave their flags of pride high” proclaiming June LGBTQ “Pride Month,” Biden used the traditional rendering of the date as “this first day of June, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-one.”

In a fact sheet for “Pride Month” put out by the Biden administration, they note that they have been pushing homosexuality around the world, also ensuring U.S. embassies around the world were flying the “Pride” flag.

And this new Biden diktat spared no exceptions, apparently including the U.S. embassy at the Vatican.

Tweeting a photo of the “Pride” flag hanging from the balcony of its building in Rome, the representative of the U.S. Embassy to the Vatican wrote, “The U.S. Embassy to the Holy See celebrates #PrideMonth with the Pride flag on display during the month of June. The United States respects the dignity and equality of LGBTQI+ people. LGBTQI+ rights are human rights.”

And what comes of such huge government pressure to promote the LGBT agenda? The pushing of it on children. There are at least 13 children’s TV shows pushing the LGBT agenda on children.

Homosexual activist group GLAAD has spent years lobbying Hollywood studios to increase the representation of LGBTQ characters in various programing. The major TV networks, including Nickelodeon, PBS, Cartoon Network, and others, have joined that effort. Now nearly every TV series, animated or live-action, has added gay characters. The 13 TV shows and characters pushing the LGBTQ agenda include:

And we’re not talking about just a subtle promotion with characters in the background. Have a look at the classic children’s cartoon Blue’s Clues featuring a drag queen “Pride parade” sing-along.

That show featured Nina West, a popular drag queen in the role of the cartoon drag queen leading all the other ‘queer’ animals in song. “This family has two mommies. They love each other so proudly and they all go marching in ... the ... big parade,” the lyrics go.

The “Blues Clues” creators took pains with this one, every variation of queer flag is represented and paraded around by little animals. A hijab-wearing owl is shown proudly waving the rainbow flag.

If you look closely you’ll notice the Black Lives Matter power fist symbol depicted on the microphone of the drag queen character.

And it’s not only children’s TV shows that are targeting your children with the LGBT agenda. Children’s cereals in the grocery store are in on it too. In an article on LifeSite by Tony Perkins of the Family Research Council, you’ll learn that Kellogg’s has a special cereal box out for “Pride Month” called ‘Together with Pride.” The cereal is made of rainbow, heart-shaped pieces, tastes like fruit and is covered in edible glitter. Kelloggs is donating $3 from every box purchased to the extreme LGBT group GLAAD which is out to recruit and confuse your children.

But in reality, how can you blame the secular culture for doing what they are doing when the Church has allowed the confusion and even encouraged it? From Pope Francis on down, in the last eight years there has been utter confusion on the teaching of the Church on these matters. From Pope Francis’ ‘who am I to judge’ to his recent comments on video supportive of homosexual civil unions — he has left confusion. His support last week for German Cardinal Reinhard Marx is another example. The Pope refused to accept Marx’s resignation last week despite the fact that Cardinal Marx led the way on the German church blessing homosexual unions in direct contravention to the Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith saying that could never be done.

And have a look at the damage that this confusion unleashes. Just this month, the U.S.A.’s best-known homosexuality-promoting priest Fr. James Martin, the same Fr. Martin asked by the Pope to sit as a consultor on the Vatican Council for Social Communications, the same Fr. Martin whom the Pope asked to speak at the Vatican’s World Meeting of Families, the same Fr. Martin that the Pope met with in a private audience with photos and videos so all the world could see, encouraged Catholics to celebrate homosexual “Pride” month.

And if that’s not bad enough, watch this sitting U.S. bishop give a homosexual blessing. Lexington, Kentucky, Bishop John Stowe joined a virtual “Pride Blessing” event in early June. The event was hosted by the heretical pro-LGBT organization Dignity USA.

Unfortunately, Bishop Stowe is only the tip of the iceberg. And I hate to say it, but one of the best things about Pope Francis is that dissidents in the Church are outing themselves. Those who under Popes John Paul II and Benedict XVI remained quiet and hidden are now out of the closet with their LGBT support. Fourteen U.S. Catholic bishops, one of them a cardinal, have added their names to a public statement in partnership with a pro-homosexual advocacy group — the Tyler Clementi Foundation — in support of young people identifying themselves as LGBT, telling them that “God is on your side.” It is actually a gift to be able to know who these bishops are that betray the faith, and so here is the list:

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin — Archbishop of Newark, New Jersey Archbishop John C. Wester — Archbishop of Santa Fe, New Mexico Bishop Steven Biegler — Bishop of Cheyenne, Wyoming Bishop Robert McElroy — Bishop of San Diego, California Bishop John P. Dolan — Auxiliary Bishop of San Diego, California Bishop Joseph R. Kopacz — Bishop of Jackson, Mississippi Bishop Alberto Rojas — Bishop of San Bernardino, California Bishop Oscar A. Solis — Bishop of Salt Lake City, Utah Bishop John Stowe — Bishop of Lexington, Kentucky Bishop Anthony B. Taylor — Bishop of Little Rock, Arkansas Bishop Edward Weisenburger — Bishop of Tuckson, Arizona Bishop Thomas Gumbleton (Retd) — Archdiocese of Detroit, Michigan Bishop Denis Madden (Retd) — Archdiocese of Baltimore, Maryland Bishop Ricardo Ramirez (Retd) — Diocese of La Cruces, New Mexico

Of course, it is not U.S. bishops only. It’s only there where we found such a handy listing. If we look to Canada, Bishop Douglas Crosby of Hamilton, Ontario, has gone so far as to support gay pride flags being flown at Catholic schools. More than that, Bishop Crosby has also forbidden local parish priests from opposing the matter from the pulpit.

These are not loving, caring bishops. They are cowards who love the adulation of the world more than they care for the souls of the faithful. If they were shepherds after Christ’s own Sacred Heart, they would lovingly call all those tempted with sexual sin of any kind, including temptations to homosexual activity, to appeal to Christ for help to avoid temptation and remain chaste despite them. They would not be popular for it, they would likely be misunderstood and perhaps even called haters and bigots, but they would be followers of Christ the good shepherd Who laid down His life for His sheep. Christ counseled the leaders in the Church that when they see that the worlds hates them, to know that it hated Him first.

That’s why, my dear friends, we have to take a stand. This is being pushed on our children. These betraying prelates, these wolves in sheep’s clothing are leading our children astray. The esteemed Catholic University of Notre Dame has officially dubbed June to be “Pride Month.” But this agenda is not only aimed at our adult children, it is pursuing our little children, too. A teacher in a Catholic school tried to do a full indoctrination of grade 1 children — that’s 5-year-olds! Go check out the full story about this atrocity at LifeSite for more. However, I want you to notice a few things. This grade 1 teacher in the Toronto Ontario Catholic school board is indoctrinating Catholic children against the Catholic faith — blatantly — and he is not stopped by the cardinal archbishop of Toronto, Thomas Collins. Notice he has placed a sacrilegious image of Our Lady of Czestochowa with a rainbow halo in the background under the cross. This teacher revealed in a June 1 tweet the kind of pro-homosexual conversations he has with his students. This morning in my Gr. 1 classroom waiting for the live stream S: I know what Pride means. Me: Tell us. S: It means others who are lesbian, who are gay. Me: Very good! It also means us. Some of our students in this classroom, some of our family members, are lesbian or gay.

These are our children being brainwashed. Being presented with a false Catholicism in a Catholic school which can lead our children to the loss of eternal life, and the Cardinal refuses to act? This is why we must act.

And some are doing just that.

Courageous priests have spoken out publicly. Fr. Mark Goring reacted to Catholic schools flying the gay pride flag.

But I wanted to show you courage from laymen.

One Toronto Catholic school board trustee, Mike del Grande, tried to defend Catholic teaching in school board meetings, and for that was found in breach of the board code of conduct. He is fighting it in court, and we have a LifeFunder to support him. Two other Catholic school board trustees have publicly resigned in protest of the decision of their Catholic board to fly the gay pride flag. We must stand up and demand of our bishops that they adhere to the one true faith, and support these courageous Catholics who are taking a stand.

In Washington, D.C., last week several individuals who lived a homosexual lifestyle gave public testimony about the possibility of change and finding happiness in Christ.

And finally, a teacher in Virginia gave a public testimony he knew may cost him his job. But he did it anyway.

Tanner Cross testified at a school board hearing and was suspended for defending his faith and God-ordained sexuality.