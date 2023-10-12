Priest calls on Catholics worldwide to pray Rosary for Pope Francis on October 13

October 13 is the anniversary of the Miracle of the Sun at Fatima.

(LifeSiteNews) – On the anniversary of the Miracle of the Sun in Fatima on October 13, 1917 and of the last apparition of Our Lady there, the African priest Father Jesusmary (Janvier Gbénou), who was canceled by Opus Dei for opposing Pope Francis’s endorsement of same-sex civil unions, is calling upon faithful throughout the world to pray the Rosary for the Pope.

Coincidentally, it is also the day when the former leader of the Muslim Palestinian group Hamas, which is embroiled in a war with Israel right now, has called for protests across the Muslim world “in support of the Palestinians and for the peoples of neighbouring countries to join the fight against Israel,” according to Reuters.

It will be “a day of general mobilization in our Arab and Islamic world,” the statement from Hamas said.

“We have chosen the date of 13 October because it’s the anniversary of the last apparition of Our Lady at Fatima,” Father Jesusmary told LifeSiteNews.

“It’s time to pray a lot,” the African priest stated, “following the invitation of our Dearest Mother. Please join us and share with your friends by email and on your social networks: Friday 13 October, 3pm (Rome time)…”

He also gave a link to the website of this initiative www.RosarioFrancis.org, as well as two links to the live event of the rosary tomorrow (YouTube and Facebook).

Father Jesusmary explained to LifeSite the deeper reasons for this initiative. “Since 2016, with the appearance of Amoris laetitia, our Church has been going through a time of great moral and doctrinal confusion. Despite all the filial corrections made to Pope Francis, he has made no rectification of the errors that are the cause of this confusion.”

Father Jesusmary added, “What should we do in the face of this situation? We remembered the words of Jesus Our Lord: ‘Again, amen, I say to you, if two of you agree on earth about anything for which they are to pray, it shall be granted to them by my heavenly Father’ (Matthew 18:19).”

The African priest went on to say that “CathoLaïcTV and I have therefore convened a World Rosary Prayer by internet (www.RosarioFrancis.org) to bring together all the children of the Church and help them to pray for Pope Francis. We will pray the joyful, sorrowful[,] and glorious mysteries.”

Significantly, he added that they will “also pray for the enemies of the Church and for peace in the world.”

Finally, at the end of tomorrow’s international Rosary, “a prayer will be read consecrating to the Sacred and Merciful Heart of Jesus and to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, on the one hand, Pope Francis with the bishops and priests in error (so that Jesus and Mary may give them the humility to recognise their errors and the strength to correct them publicly), and the faithful bishops and priests (so that Jesus and Mary may give them the strength to live the Church’s traditional teaching ever better and the charity to help those in error).”

Let us remember that the power of the rosary is real. At numerous moments of history, praying the rosary in public helped Christians win important victories, most famously the victory in the Battle of Lepanto. But also only recently, when the world was under the yoke of the unnecessary, hurtful, and tyrannical corona lockdowns, there arose a worldwide rosary campaign in the wake of which the lockdowns and other irrational regulations such as the mask mandates seemed to ease away.

Father Jesusmary is to be commended for his charitable initiative which demonstrates his deep love for the Church, for the Hearts of Jesus and Mary, as well as for Pope Francis and those clergymen who are in serious error and are damaging the Catholic Church.

Please see here the full text of Consecration of Pope Francis to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and to the Immaculate Heart of Mary:

Prayer to consecrate Pope Francis to the Sacred and Merciful Heart of Jesus and to the Immaculate Heart of Mary

O Lord Jesus Christ, Son of the living God, Redeemer of humankind, Founder of the Church, Saviour of the world!

O Virgin Mary, Daughter of God, Mother of Jesus, Mother of the Church, Mother of humanity!

All your daughters and sons who suffer today from the moral and doctrinal confusion in the Church, we turn to you with humility and trust.

O Lord Jesus Christ, we praise you for the love you revealed through your Sacred and Merciful Heart, which was pierced for us and became a fountain of eternal life and the source of our joy. We thank you for all that you are and all that you do for us, for the Church and for the world.

O Virgin Mary, we bless you for the perfect communion of love of your Immaculate Heart with the Sacred and Merciful Heart of Jesus. We thank you for all that you are and all that you do for us, the Church and the world.

Gathered together today throughout the world thanks to the Internet, we consecrate ourselves to the Sacred and Merciful Heart of Jesus, in which resides the fullness of truth and charity. We also consecrate ourselves to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, the perfect and sure way to the Sacred and Merciful Heart of Jesus.

O Sacred and Merciful Heart of Jesus, O Immaculate Heart of Mary! Love compels us to consecrate to you our sisters and brothers who fully accept the traditional teaching of the Church. May they have the strength to live it better every day and the charity to help those who have difficulty living it! For example: Joseph Zen, Francis Arinze, Walter Brandmüller, Raymond Leo Burke, Robert Sarah, Péter Erdö, Gerhard Müller, Angelo Scola, Théodore-Adrien Sarr, Angelo Amato, Wim Eijk, Malcolm Ranjith, Mauro Piacenza, Philipe Ouédraogo, Fridolin Ambongo Besungu, Carlo Maria Viganò, Athanasius Schneider, Héctor Rubén Aguer, Charles Chaput, Salvatore Cordileone, Robert Mutsaerts, Joseph Strickland, Vitus Huonder, Marian Eleganti, Daniel Fernández Torres, Bernard Fellay, Stefan Oster, José Ignacio Munilla, Philippe Kpodzro, Marcellin Yao Kouadio, Barthélemy Adoukonou, Marc Aillet, Roger Houngbédji, Aristide Gonsallo, Samuel Aquila, Stanislaw Gadecki, Juan Ignacio Arrieta, Robert Reed, Aidan Nichols OP, Thomas Weinandy, José Luis Aberasturi, Juan de Dios Olvera Delgadillo, Robert McTeigue SJ, Gerald Murray, Santiago Martín FM, Roberto de Mattei, Josef Seifert, Francisco Fernández de la Cigoña, Luisella Scrosati, Stefano Fontana, Scott Hahn, Elizabeth Yore, Peter Kwasniewski, Pilar Calva Mercado, Lila Rose, Obianuju Ekeocha, Philip Lawler, etc.

O Sacred and Merciful Heart of Jesus, O Immaculate Heart of Mary! Love also obliges us to consecrate to you our sisters and brothers who today are in moral and doctrinal errors (half-truths) and teach them publicly. May they have the humility to recognise this and the strength to correct themselves publicly! For example: Pope Francis, Pietro Parolin, Walter Kasper, Francesco Coccopalmerio, Lorenzo Baldisseri, Josef de Kesel, Christoph Schönborn, Agostino Vallini, Luis Francisco Ladaria Ferrer SJ, Matteo Maria Zuppi, Marcello Semeraro, Blase Cupich, Reinhard Marx, Óscar Maradiaga, Georg Bätzing, Helmut Dieser, Dieter Geerlings, Franz-Josef Bode, Peter Kohlgraf, Heinrich Timmerevers, Joseph Tobin CSsR, Wilton Gregory, Robert McElroy, José Tolentino de Mendonça, Jean-Claude Hollerich SJ, Peter Turkson, Mario Grech, Cristóbal López Romero, Víctor Manuel Fernández, Américo Aguiar, Charles Scicluna, Giacomo Morandi, Michael Jackels, John Wester, Paul Dempsey, Johann Bonny, Franz-Joseph Overbeck, Bruno Forte, Marcelo Sánchez Sorondo, Sergio Alfredo Fenoy, Vincenzo Paglia, Felix Gmür, Zbignev Stankevics, Mario Delpini, John Stowe, Heiner Koch, Geremias Steinmetz, Joseph Maria Bonnemain, Ramón Alfredo de la Cruz, Jorge Ignacio García Cuerva, Stephen Chow SJ, Timothy Radcliffe OP, Arturo Sosa SJ, Antonio Spadaro SJ, Thomas Reese SJ, James Martin SJ, Gilfredo Marengo, Maurizio Chiodi, Philippe Bordeyne, Adriano Oliva, Roy Donovan, Gerry O’Connor, Tim Hazelwood, John Collins, Guilherme Peixoto, Lucia Caram, Xiskya Lucia Valladares, Austen Ivereigh, Cynthia Bailey Manns, Rafael Luciani, Helena Jeppesen-Spuhler, etc.

O Sacred and Merciful Heart of Jesus, O Immaculate Heart of Mary! Finally, love compels us to consecrate to you our sisters and brothers who do not love the Church or who feel themselves to be enemies of the Church. We ask you to give them the grace to understand and accept the Church’s message of truth, love and peace. We ask that they stop persecuting the Church and that they love the faithful of the Church.

O Lord Jesus Christ, O Virgin Mary! In concluding this prayer, we would like to recommend to you in a special way your son Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Pope Francis:

– May his mind receive a singular grace from the Holy Spirit to clearly recognise the errors of his magisterium;

– May his heart be immersed in the fire of the Hearts of Jesus and Mary, so that he accepts to correct the errors of his magisterium;

– May his ears feel a strong alarm whenever the snares of the enemy try to persuade him to mix the spirit of the world with the purity of Jesus’ message of salvation;

– May his mouth receive renewed grace, so that his word, devoid of all ambiguity, clearly defends sound doctrine, while continuing to call all Christians to unity in the Eternal Truth, Jesus Christ, who lives and reigns with the Father in the unity of the Holy Spirit, God for ever and ever. Amen.

Rome

13 October 2023

Follow Maike Dr. Maike Hickson was born and raised in Germany. She holds a PhD from the University of Hannover, Germany, after having written in Switzerland her doctoral dissertation on the history of Swiss intellectuals before and during World War II. She now lives in the U.S. and is married to Dr. Robert Hickson, and they have been blessed with two beautiful children. She is a happy housewife who likes to write articles when time permits. Dr. Hickson published in 2014 a Festschrift, a collection of some thirty essays written by thoughtful authors in honor of her husband upon his 70th birthday, which is entitled A Catholic Witness in Our Time. Hickson has closely followed the papacy of Pope Francis and the developments in the Catholic Church in Germany, and she has been writing articles on religion and politics for U.S. and European publications and websites such as LifeSiteNews, OnePeterFive, The Wanderer, Rorate Caeli, Catholicism.org, Catholic Family News, Christian Order, Notizie Pro-Vita, Corrispondenza Romana, Katholisches.info, Der Dreizehnte, Zeit-Fragen, and Westfalen-Blatt.

Share











