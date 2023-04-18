Priest who read 3rd Secret of Fatima: Satan ‘enthroned’ at the Vatican in the early 1960s

Today's guest on The John-Henry Westen Show is Robert Marro, executive producer of a 2016 film about Fr. Malachi Martin titled 'Hostage to the Devil.'

(LifeSiteNews) — A close friend defends the legacy of one of the most controversial priests of the 20th century, Father Malachi Martin, who claimed that Satan was enthroned in the Vatican prior to the Second Vatican Council.

On today’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, Robert Marro sat down with me to discuss the life of Father Martin, who was an exorcist and a polyglot who spoke 10 languages. He was at times able to see demons, and he read the Third Secret of Fatima in 1959.

Martin was the chief aide to Cardinal Augustin Bea, a German cardinal who was an important figure during the Second Vatican Council and served as Pope Pius XII’s personal confessor.

Marro told me that in 1959, Bea showed Martin the Third Secret of Fatima under the condition that he took a pontifical oath of secrecy. Cardinal Bea was “very angry” that Pope John XXIII had decided not to reveal the Third Secret of Fatima to the public in 1960, as Our Lady had instructed.

“Those fools have just condemned millions upon millions of people to death,” Bea told Martin in 1959, according to Marro.

Marro said that Martin told him “several things” about the Third Secret of Fatima, “but he never told me granular detail because he could not break the pontifical oath.”

Martin said “the closest that a pontiff has ever come to actually talking about” the Third Secret was when Pope John Paul II gave an interview to a German magazine in which he said: “In order to prevent the worldwide power of communism from undertaking certain moves against the West, my predecessors in the See of Peter have diplomatically referred to withholding publication of the message.”

“The inference is, that there is something mentioned in there that if the Kremlin knew it, they would call up their armies and say ‘go now and take advantage of this’ because the West has no defenses,” Marro said.

“Malachi told me,” Marro went on, “John XXIII directly defied the Mother of God so that he could have two KGB agents in clerical robes attend his presence [during the Second Vatican Council].” Martin was referring to the Greek Orthodox and Russian Orthodox patriarchs, who were reportedly KGB agents.

In his book Windswept House, a novel that is “90 to 95% fact,” according to Marro, Martin says that an enthronement of Satan took place in the Vatican sometime between 1959 and 1963, significantly weakening the Church.

Martin left the Jesuits in 1964 because he saw that they were being transformed by false liberation theology “in which Jesus was not the Divine Son of God, but the ultimate revolutionary,” Marro explained. “And it was to ‘catholicize’ revolutionary salvation [which] meant the establishment of a society based on equity of social justice in Marxist [terms]. And he saw that the Jesuits had fallen for that hook, line, and sinker, which is one of the reasons [why he left].”

With his 1987 book The Jesuits: The Society of Jesus and the Betrayal of the Roman Catholic Church, Martin made many enemies within the Church because he “said the quiet part out loud” and “actually named names.”

Marro quotes Father Martin who said, “I’m naming names because when I appear before the judgment seat of the Lord Jesus, he is going to ask me: ‘Malachi, you had the opportunity to concretely do something. You didn’t tell me, Malachi, do you deserve to come home now?’ And Malachi was quite adamant about it. So, he said, ‘And that’s why I named names.’”

Marro was the executive producer of a 2016 film about Martin’s time as an exorcist called “Hostage to the Devil.” He will also be releasing a book on Martin’s life called Malachi Martin: Setting the Record Straight.

