Princess Gloria: Global elites think they do good but actually serve the ‘prince of the world’

(LifeSiteNews) — On today’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, I spoke with Princess Gloria von Thurn und Taxis, a Catholic philanthropist and German aristocrat who may be quite familiar to our readers.
Princess Gloria shares what really motivates our global elites into doing what they do, as well as how their worldview isn’t all that intellectually consistent.
“If you ask the historians or if you read the lives of the saints, you learn very much about history and you come to the conclusion that it has always been the goal of the ruling classes to acquire more power. That is the name of the game,” she says. “Whoever sits on the steering wheel of power wants more power. And therefore we can see that all of these measures that have been taken during the pandemic come in very handy for governments who seek to have more power over their subjects. And it is our duty to fight that.”
Princess Gloria adds later in the episode that “there’s a great contradiction” between the globalist push for greater economic consumption and their view that the earth is overpopulated.
“If that’s really true, then why do you kill your clients, the future clients?” she points out. “We are not dealing with serious people.”
