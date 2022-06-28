Princess Gloria: Global elites think they do good but actually serve the ‘prince of the world’

(LifeSiteNews) — On today’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, I spoke with Princess Gloria von Thurn und Taxis, a Catholic philanthropist and German aristocrat who may be quite familiar to our readers.

Princess Gloria shares what really motivates our global elites into doing what they do, as well as how their worldview isn’t all that intellectually consistent.

“If you ask the historians or if you read the lives of the saints, you learn very much about history and you come to the conclusion that it has always been the goal of the ruling classes to acquire more power. That is the name of the game,” she says. “Whoever sits on the steering wheel of power wants more power. And therefore we can see that all of these measures that have been taken during the pandemic come in very handy for governments who seek to have more power over their subjects. And it is our duty to fight that.”

Princess Gloria adds later in the episode that “there’s a great contradiction” between the globalist push for greater economic consumption and their view that the earth is overpopulated.

“If that’s really true, then why do you kill your clients, the future clients?” she points out. “We are not dealing with serious people.”

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

