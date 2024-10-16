Pro-abortion activist in Dorito video with Whitmer calls stunt ‘harmless,’ blames ‘far right’ for blowback

Instead of apologizing to Catholics, left-wing activist Liz Plank blamed the 'far right' and 'sexism' for the uproar that resulted from her and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's apparent mockery of the Eucharist with a Dorito chip.

(LifeSiteNews) — While Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has issued a half-apology for participating in a bizarre video that was seen by Catholics as a mocking of the Eucharist, the pro-abortion feminist who was fed a Dorito chip by Whitmer in the clip is doubling down on her offensive behavior.

Left-wing activist Liz Plank welcomed Whitmer on her podcast “Chip Chat” earlier this month. Plank, who is vociferously pro-abortion, has spent years working for corporate media outlets such as The TODAY Show, The Daily Show, MSNBC, CNN, and ABC News.

Marketed as a talented filmmaker, her biography says that she “regularly appears on national and international television programs to provide a perspective on politics, gender issues, and reproductive rights.” In other words, Plank is a liberal 37-year-old cat lady.

This explains why she is blaming everything from sexism and “the far right” instead of herself for the rightful blowback she and Whitmer have received for the stunt, which Plank has inaccurately labeled “lighthearted and fun.”

In a rambling blog post titled “In Defense of my Demon Allegations,” Plank doubles down on the video, which I will not show here due to its disturbing nature.

“The far right has a well-documented habit of taking harmless content, twisting it into something nefarious, and amplifying it through their media echo chamber. And sprinkling in a healthy dose of misogyny in it too!” she begins.

“The right-wing media thrives on concocting fake scandals to keep their audience inflamed and distracted … In fact, they’ve even gone as far as suggesting it represents the Eucharist, even though I’m clearly seated on a couch, not kneeling.”

Regardless of if Plank is kneeling or not, the obvious implication is that the Dorito is not just an ordinary chip. Catholic League CEO Bill Donahue cut through the nonsense with his excellent commentary on the video. It is worth sharing here:

There are indeed many clips of people feeding each other on social media, but there is no reference to the CHIPS Act, nor are they eating chips. The typical video on Tik Tok shows one person sitting at a table, often in a restaurant, being fed—usually with a fork or spoon—by a friend. None of them are kneeling. None of them are receiving food on the tongue. What Whitmer did was to deride Holy Communion. There is no wiggle room for her to deny the obvious.

Plank further remarked it is “peak absurdity” that she “made a video about a ritual.” Only when “two women join in” on a social media trend “suddenly the conversation shifts, turning her into something sexualized and sinister.”

Paul Long of the Michigan Catholic Conference has come out against the video as well. According to a press statement, he said the video had an “offensive impact” regardless of Plank and Whitmer’s intent.

“The skit goes further than the viral online trend that inspired it, specifically imitating the posture and gestures of Catholics receiving the Holy Eucharist, in which we believe that Jesus Christ is truly present,” he said.

“It is not just distasteful or ‘strange;’ it is an all-too-familiar example of an elected official mocking religious persons and their practices.”

On Sunday, faithful Michigan Catholics held a Rosary rally outside of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s home to oppose the video. Several priests lead the group in prayer. GOP State Representative Jim DeSana was on hand and told media that “it is especially dismaying to witness this from the leader of our state.”

Whitmer has said that she is sorry that the video “has been construed as something it was never intended to be, and I apologize for that.”

Multiple prominent Catholics have denounced the video.

“A reminder to the doubters – demons exist, and they HATE … our Lord in the Most Holy Eucharist!” Michael Hichborn of the Lepanto Institute recalled.

“More decadent-empire behavior from Democrats, this time via Governor Nero of Michigan,” conservative commentator Michael Knowles said.

“Gretchen Whitmer is only the latest example of the gross anti-Catholic bigotry festering inside the Democratic Party,” advocacy group CatholicVote has stated.

Stephen Kokx is a journalist for LifeSiteNews. A former community college instructor, Stephen has written and spoken extensively about Catholic social teaching, politics, and spirituality. He previously worked for the Archdiocese of Chicago under the late Francis Cardinal George. His essays have appeared in a variety of outlets, including Catholic Family News and CatholicVote.org. He is the author of St. Alphonsus for the 21st Century: A Handbook for Holiness.

