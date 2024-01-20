Pro-abortion congressman introduces bill to save rats from ‘inhumane’ glue traps

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life American states that 'Rep. Ted Lieu has consistently voted to eliminate or prevent protections for the unborn and for children born alive after failed abortions.'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — A notoriously pro-abortion member of Congress has introduced a bill to outlaw glue traps designed to eliminate rodents because he considers them to be “cruel” and “inhumane.”

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-California) has long enjoyed a 100% rating from NARAL Pro-Choice America.

Quite stunningly, Lieu’s boast on social media — trumpeting his call to protect rodents from “inhumane” treatment — came as tens of thousands of prolife Americans were descending on Washington, D.C. for the annual March for Life to demand an end to all abortion.

Lieu’s bill seeks to criminalize glue traps because he considers their use to be “ruthless,” but he’s apparently fine with murdering children in their mother’s wombs.

Glue traps are among the cruelest ways to eliminate rodents. They’re inhumane and can be dangerous to humans and their pets. Pleased to introduce a bill today to place a national ban on glue traps. Learn more: https://t.co/UtfDpcL9DO — Rep. Ted Lieu (@RepTedLieu) January 17, 2024

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, which grades politicians based on the legislation concerning the unborn, has consistently given the California congressman an “F”:

Rep. Lieu has consistently voted to eliminate or prevent protections for the unborn and for children born alive after failed abortions. Rep. Lieu has voted to eliminate prohibitions on taxpayer funding for abortion, domestically or internationally, including by redefining longstanding safeguards against abortion funding to allow taxpayer funding for abortion travel expenses. Rep. Lieu has worked to allow radical abortion ideology to be inserted into every facet of the United States Government.

READ: Time-lapse videos show impressive turnout for 2024 March for Life

Lieu’s post on X (formerly Twitter) was highly ratioed, receiving 4,500 mostly negative comments while garnering only about 550 “Likes.”

“Now do abortion and babies,” urged one X-user.

Now do abortion and babies. — One of Those Daves (@DavePosMil) January 18, 2024

“Do you understand how late-term abortions work and the significant torturous pain a human child has to go through?” asked Christopher Calvin Reid, Host of The Daily Controversy, in a searing response. He continued:

One day, you will have to give an account to God as all of us will, and he will not be impressed that you cared more about the comfort of rats than the butchery of children….. I really hope you repent and seek after God, but if not, then keep doing what you are doing and see how it plays out in eternity. You strike me as a person who is confident that religion is clutch for the weak and that only fools believe and trust in God. But work hard to protect rats from glue… let that be the great impact of your life…. what an embarrassment you are to your country. Do you understand how late-term abortions work and the significant torturous pain a human child has to go through? One day, you will have to give an account to God as all of us will, and he will not be impressed that you cared more about the comfort of rats than the butchery of… — Christopher Calvin Reid (@ReidFirm) January 19, 2024

Another X user responded to Lieu:

Glue traps for rats = Bad Sex organ mutilation for kids = Good Glue traps for rats=Bad

Sex organ mutilation for kids= Good — Polish Kiełbasa 🏒 (@polish_man23) January 18, 2024

“You know what’s worse than glue traps?” asked Capitalist Mike and listed a number of diseases rats spread to humans.

“Hantavirus, leptospirosis, lymphocytic choriomeningitis, Tularemia and Salmonella,” he stated before adding, “I hate that you’re my rep.”

Folks responding to Lieu couldn’t resist comparing Lieu and his congressional colleagues to the vermin Lieu is seeking to protect.

“Too many of your friends affected?” asked Ron Bassilian.

Too many of your friends affected? — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) January 18, 2024

Joel Berry, Managing Editor of the Babylon Bee wrote: “Honestly we should make some really, really big ones and see what we catch on Capitol Hill.”

honestly we should make some really, really big ones and see what we catch around Capitol Hill — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) January 18, 2024

RELATED: House Democrats use misleading reports about teen who burned, buried preborn child to scare public

Follow Doug Doug Mainwaring is a journalist for LifeSiteNews, an author, and a marriage, family and children's rights activist. He has testified before the United States Congress and state legislative bodies, originated and co-authored amicus briefs for the United States Supreme Court, and has been a guest on numerous TV and radio programs. Doug and his family live in the Washington, DC suburbs.

Share











