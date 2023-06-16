Pro-LGBT media, activists go into meltdown as ‘Pride Month’ backlash grows

(LifeSiteNews) — Over the past few weeks, the mainstream media has been getting a little worried. This year, “Pride Month” is getting substantially more backlash than it usually does. Some sports players have stated that they do not want to wear LGBT jerseys or participate in LGBT events. Canada has had several of the largest protests against gender ideology it has ever seen – within a single week. Dissident journalists and public intellectuals are pushing back, with several high-profile victories – in state legislatures and the U.K.’s National Health Service – adding fuel to the fire.
I’ve noted before in this space that the mainstream media publishes propaganda for the LGBT movement constantly – but as it becomes clear that issues they insisted were “not up for debate” are, in fact, being debated, they’re adding another tactic: publishing explainers so that their viewers and readers can understand how ignorant they are, become enlightened, and join them on the Right Side of History.
The Los Angeles Dodgers have decided to honor the blasphemous anti-Catholic drag group, the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence”, with a Community Hero Award on June 16, the Feast of the Sacred Heart.
This blatant contempt for the Catholic faith cannot go unchallenged.
The Major League Baseball franchise said it had decided to honor the group — which engages in deliberately offensive sexualized burlesque mockeries of Catholicism — after initially canceling plans to do so when the public expressed outrage.
“After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families,” the statement read.
In one move, you managed to turn off conservatives and slap Christians in the face with disgusting drag nuns. What a disgrace you’ve become. Was recently at a game. Won’t be coming back.— Courrielche⚡️ (@courrielche) May 23, 2023
The baseball team said it will ask the sacrilegious group “to take their place on the field at our 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16th.”
The Dodgers’ Monday announcement comes after it previously agreed to dis-invite the group after outrage by Catholics and other conservatives.
Among others, Catholic Vote and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida vocally objected to the decision to honor the so-called “sisters.”
“Given the strong feelings of people who have been offended by the sisters’ inclusion in our evening, and in an effort not to distract from the great benefits that we have seen over the years of Pride Night, we are deciding to remove them from this year’s group of honorees,” the team said in a since-deleted May 17 announcement.
San Francisco’s Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone had previously thanked the Dodgers for their decision to roll back the invitation.
In its Monday statement, after apologizing for temporarily dis-inviting the anti-Catholic hate group, the Dodgers promised to “work with our LGBTQ+ partners to better educate ourselves, find ways to strengthen the ties that bind and use our platform to support all our fans who make diversity part of the Dodgers family.”
Make your voice heard NOW, before this blasphemy takes center stage.
Conservatives responded on social media by slamming the baseball team for caving.
“Yes, it is vital that the national pastime honor and support those who mock religion and decency,” reacted Daily Wire co-founder and podcaster Ben Shapiro.
“The Gay Mafia will always extract their payment for ‘protection,’ said Crisis magazine editor-in-chief Eric Sammons.
Some social media users hinted that the team should face the same backlash as beer company Bud Light, which is continuing to endure a massive boycott after its decision to honor transgender-identifying TikTok activist Dylan Mulvaney.
But the Dodgers weren’t always woke and divorced from traditional religious practice.
Former Dodgers great Sandy Koufax, a left-handed pitcher who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in fame in 1972, famously refused to pitch during Game 1 of the World Series because it fell on Yom Kippur, the most important holy day in the Jewish calendar. He previously opted out of games that landed on Passover and Rosh Hashanah.
And Koufax wasn’t alone in living an active faith. Legendary announcer Vin Scully, the “Voice of the Dodgers” for 67 years, was a staunch Catholic. Scully, who passed away last year at age 94, was described by Catholic News Agency’s Jonah McKeown as “a devout Catholic who found in his faith a source of joy and comfort and sought to share it with others through personal kindness and philanthropy.”
As LifeSiteNews previously reported, Scully was devoted to the Blessed Virgin Mary and even narrated a two-CD audio recording of the Most Holy Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary in 2016.
The Toronto Star, for example, has responded to several sports players showing signs of discomfort with LGBT ideology by publishing a column titled: “Sports teams should be looking at Pride events as opportunities to learn, experts say.” That is, when people express their disagreement, this should be seen as the perfect time to initiate re-education. Some excerpts:
The controversies surrounding Pride celebrations in professional sports should serve as an opportunity for teams and players to get educated about LGBTQ rights, experts say…
The NHL was in the spotlight on several occasions during its regular season when some players refused to wear Pride warm-up jerseys. Brothers Eric and Marc Staal, of the Florida Panthers, and San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer cited Christian beliefs as their reason not to participate. Some players from Russia mention the country’s strict anti-LGBTQ laws and the fear of repercussions for taking part…
Teams are well within their rights to ask players to wear warm-up jerseys with Pride signs on them, said Simon Darnell, an associate professor of sports for development and peace at the University of Toronto. There’s no violation of a player’s rights as long as there’s no penalty for those who choose not to participate. But those refusals of Pride celebrations are illustrative of the fact that homophobia could still be an issue in pro sports today, he said.
To summarize: declining to wear the symbols of an ideology you disagree with physically on your person is an indication of hatred that must be purged – but you’re in luck. LGBT activists, in their magnanimity, are willing to seize the day. “I think these players are on the wrong side of history, unfortunately,” Darnell told the Star. “Athletes can do what they want, they have the right not to participate. But it seems like there’s an educational moment there that could be embraced.”
The unspoken implication: or else. Anthony Bass, the Blue Jays pitcher who issued a grovelling apology after indicating his support for the Target boycott, was still booed on the field and then sidelined by his team.
READ: Abp. Viganò praises Dodgers prayer rally: ‘Blasphemous’ to celebrate LGBT ‘pride’ over the Sacred Heart
Another explainer comes from TIME, once one of America’s most prestigious news magazines (and one I grew up reading). In response to the battles unfolding in state legislatures across the country, they have published “How to Talk to Your Kids About Gender,” in which they make the case that parents simply are not qualified to talk to their children about gender and that “experts” should be put in charge of this task, instead. And who do you think they have in mind? LGBT activists:
‘When you take the job of education around complex issues out of the hands of experts and educators, you are leaving parents and caregivers and guardians to do jobs that they aren’t qualified to do,’ says Melanie Willingham-Jaggers, executive director of GLSEN, an organization advocating for affirming learning environments for LGBTQ youth.
But because parents unfortunately still have rights and children can’t be entirely turned over to LGBT activists, TIME does have some advice for them, such as:
Before discussing gender with their children, experts suggest, parents should do some research to better understand the nuances within the topic, whether that means familiarizing themselves with the difference between gender and sex, looking into what it means to be transgender, or understanding pronouns.
Additionally, they advise reading LGBT books to children from a very young age; talking to children (even toddlers!) about the differences in how people identify; and always remember that “as a child grows, they may have a clearer sense of their gender identity.” Parents who don’t do all of these things, TIME makes clear, are a danger to their children. It is emphasized all the way through the explainer that people must be ready to abandon the views they have always had, especially on biological sex.
Canada’s state broadcaster has also been doing the heavy lifting – CBC Kids published an explainer on what the different letters in the ever-expanding “LGBTQ2S+” acronym means.
There are plenty of other examples that could be cited, but the trend is clear: the mainstream press, with a few notable exceptions, are so firmly in the camp of the LGBT movement that they cannot even be trusted to cover the debate properly. Instead, they respond to the debate by decrying parental rights, advocating re-education for sports players and parents, and producing content for children pushing their worldview.