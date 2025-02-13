Pro-life activists to face trial for their witness during a Red Rose Rescue in 2019

On this episode of The John Henry Westen Show, Father David Nix discusses an upcoming trial for his participation in a 2019 Red Rose Rescue at a New Jersey abortuary. He will be tried on March 14 alongside Father Fidelis Moscinski, Will Goodman, and others.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this episode of The John Henry Westen Show, Father David Nix returns to discuss his upcoming trial for his pro-life witness during a 2019 Red Rose Rescue at a New Jersey abortion center. He will be tried on March 14 alongside Father Fidelis Moscinski, Will Goodman, and others who wish to remain anonymous.

After playing a short clip of Fr. Nix and his co-defendants being painfully dragged out of the abortuary that day by the police, I asked him to describe that uncomfortable experience.

“Well, I thought of that line from Hebrews where St. Paul writes, ‘You have not yet resisted sin to the point of shedding blood.’ And when I finally saw that the handcuffs had caused some shedding of blood on me, [a] very, very small amount, I thought, ‘Well, you know, for all my sins, at least there’s a little bit of participation in shedding my blood for the sins of the world,’” the priest said.

“Of course, only the most Precious Blood of Jesus is of infinite value. But we as Catholics believe in Colossians 1:24, which says: ‘I make up for what is wanting in my body for the Church, which is the Body of Christ,’” he added. “And what’s wanting in the sufferings of Christ, nothing at all, of course, it was 100 percent salvific. But because we are also the Body of Christ on earth, our participation in the temporal level is certainly lacking. And that’s maybe one reason why abortion is still legal.”

I noted how odd it was for the police to be so forceful during an arrest, and Nix said that based on the force the police displayed, and the fact 10 SUVs showed up at the abortuary, he suspects one of the abortionists lied about what was taking place when they called 911.

“I suspect … the abortionist on the 911 call probably implied we were terrorists because, by the time they came, it was a big cop … a Muslim Egyptian. He looked like a linebacker, and he came in, and the way he arrested Fr. Fidelis is he body-slammed [him] on the ground,” Nix said.

Then I asked him what their defense might be in court. Even though they were trying to save babies from being murdered inside the abortuary, they knew this rescue was technically illegal and they’d likely be arrested.

Nix said they will be taking a legal approach called “necessity” and offered an analogy.

“The best analogy I’ve heard is this, that if we’re walking through, say, a rich neighborhood, and there was a covenant-controlled swimming pool, and there was a gate that said ‘No trespassing,’ but you could see beyond the gate, and you saw that the lifeguards weren’t paying attention, and there was an eight-year-old girl drowning in there. Could you refrain from obeying that sign that said ‘No trespassing’ and go and save the life of a child?” Nix pondered.

“Well, of course, every country in the world would support the fact that common sense and jurisprudence always takes precedent over smaller laws like ‘no trespassing,’” he added.

“So while we recognize that the abortion center is private property, the requirement to refrain from trespassing takes a second place in the requirement for anybody to stop murder.”

