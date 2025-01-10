Pro-life expert: The defeat of Florida’s abortion amendment will save thousands of lives

The defeat of Florida’s Amendment 4 will ‘doubtless save thousands of lives’ and serves as a model for pro-lifers, though abortion activists may try to put another amendment on the Florida ballot during the 2026 midterm elections, Dr. Michael New said.

(LifeSiteNews) — In the last year, Florida’s Heartbeat Act has saved at least 20,000 lives, with the number of abortions performed dropping from 84,052 to 60,755. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is the most pro-life governor in the country and one of the few politicians who fought the direct democracy referendum in his state tooth and nail. Amendment 4, which would have put abortion in Florida’s state constitution, failed last November despite abortion activists spending $112 million (against the pro-life campaign’s $12 million). DeSantis, who traveled across the state to fight Amendment 4, made all the difference.

This has saved lives. To discuss the latest abortion numbers from Florida, I spoke with Dr. Michael New, the pro-life movement’s resident statistician and fellow at the Charlotte Lozier Institute, who did some work for the DeSantis campaign to combat Amendment 4.

What was the significance of the loss of Amendment 4 in Florida last fall – and what, in your view, will the abortion activists attempt next?

The loss of Amendment 4 was very significant. It showed pro-lifers could win a direct democracy election in a politically competitive state. It also showed that pro-lifers could win despite being outspent by tens of millions of dollars. The defeat of Amendment 4 also keeps Florida’s Heartbeat Act and other pro-life laws in effect. This is very important. Even though Florida has a conservative reputation, its abortion rate was 5th highest in the country in 2020, according to the Guttmacher Institute. As such, the fact that Florida’s Heartbeat Law will remain in effect will doubtless save thousands of lives.

It is likely that abortion activists will try again to use direct democracy to place legal abortion in Florida’s state constitution. Even though Amendment 4 was defeated, the election was fairly close. Supporters of legal abortion might try again during the 2026 midterm elections. They may feel that they have a better chance in a lower turnout election where Donald Trump is not on the ballot.

What does the recent abortion data out of Florida tell us about the legislation passed by Governor Ron DeSantis and the Republican legislature?

The recent data provide further evidence that the incidence of abortion is sensitive to its legal status and that strong pro-life laws save lives. On May 1, 2023, Florida’s Heartbeat Act took effect. This law protected preborn children after a fetal heartbeat can be detected which is usually around six weeks gestation. Between 2023 and 2024, the number of abortions performed on Florida residents (both in and out of state) fell from 84,052 to 60,755. This is a decline of more than 27 percent. We also saw a large decline in the incidence of abortion in Texas when the Texas Heartbeat Act took effect on September 1, 2021.

Does this data include the usage of the abortion pill? Can we conclude, with any level of certitude, that a significant number of lives have been saved by Florida’s pro-life legislation?

This data from the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) includes both chemical abortions and surgical abortions. However, it may not completely include chemical abortions obtained via telehealth. It also does not include abortions that were obtained illegally. That said, the recent experience of Texas and other states with strong pro-life laws gives me a great deal of confidence that the Florida Heartbeat Act has saved thousands of lives. However, we will have a more accurate measure of lives saved once Florida birth data from the year 2025 becomes available.

What lessons can the American pro-life movement learn from Governor DeSantis and Florida? Is it a useful case study in any way?

The American pro-life movement can learn a great deal from the example of Governor DeSantis. He demonstrated the best leadership of any pro-life elected official facing an abortion ballot proposition. He and his staff were able to get the Financial Impact Estimating Conference to draft language warning voters that Amendment 4 could result in taxpayer funding for abortion through Medicaid. This was a key talking point during the campaign. Governor DeSantis also held press conferences around the state with teams of pro-life doctors. They let voters know that existing pro-life laws did not prevent physicians from providing health care to pregnant women. This dispelled much of the misinformation promoted by supporters of legal abortion and their allies in the mainstream media. Overall, pro-life elected officials in other states should follow the lead and the example of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

(Disclaimer: The office of Governor DeSantis hired me to assist with the fiscal impact statement at accompanied Amendment 4)

What should Floridian pro-lifers be doing to solidify these gains?

Florida pro-lifers should continue their efforts in building a culture of life. They need to continue to elect pro-life people to statewide and local office. Pro-life elected officials can work to pass even stronger pro-life laws and can ensure that existing pro-life laws are being enforced. Florida pro-lifers need to support local pregnancy help centers which are likely seeing more women since the Florida Heartbeat Act took effect. Florida pro-lifers need to continue to pray and sidewalk counsel outside of Florida abortion facilities.

Finally, Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody should also follow in the steps of her Texas counterpart, Ken Paxton. She should pursue legal action against out-of-state physicians who are illegally practicing medicine in Florida by meeting with Florida women via telehealth — then prescribing and sending Florida women chemical abortion pills through the mail.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

Share











