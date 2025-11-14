Pro-life group exposes Canada’s late-term abortion industry in undercover investigation

RightNow found a late-term abortion easy to procure based on personal choice despite the government claiming they 'are rare and usually occur because of serious medical issues.'

(LifeSiteNews) — The Canadian political pro-life group RightNow released the first video in its groundbreaking undercover investigation into Canada’s late-term abortion industry.

“In Canada, we’re told late-term abortions almost never happen, and if they do, it’s only for ‘serious medical conditions,’” the caption reads. “RightNow went undercover to four late-term abortion clinics across Canada to see if this was true.”

The goal was to determine how easy it was to procure a late-term abortion purely based on personal choice. The Canadian government’s website states: “Late-term abortions are rare and usually occur because of serious medical issues.”

RightNow co-founder Alissa Golob was 22 weeks’ (five months’) pregnant when she went into Cabbagetown Women’s Clinic in Toronto. “No reason was given for wanting a late-term abortion,” the video emphasized. “And no reason was asked.”

Golob was asked to take cash along to the clinic to pay for the abortion — the reason given was that the clinic didn’t have a cash machine — in the amount of $2,137.

Her conversations in the abortion center were secretly filmed. She was told that abortions were done up until 24 weeks at Cabbagetown but that “Canada doesn’t have a limit, okay?” If she needed more time to decide and went past the 24-week (six-month) limit, she could be sent on to Women’s College Hospital 10 minutes away.

“They don’t have a limit,” the counselor assured her. “They sometimes go up to 32 weeks [eight months], I believe.” At that point, “it’s like a mini-stillbirth.”

“Up to 25 weeks, they can put you under,” she continued. “ … Tomorrow there’s a needle that goes into the lower belly area. It’s a medication called digoxin which will stop the fetal heart at some point … as far as science knows, there is no consciousness like we have at this point, but if there were, it’s to prevent it. Doctor’s preference, as well.”

In fact, at 22 weeks a baby in the womb begins to become familiar with voices; her brain is rapidly developing, and she can feel touch. The baby can also feel pain at this point.

What the counselor did not mention is one key reason that abortionists prefer to kill the baby via injection before delivery is to reduce or eliminate the possibility of live birth, which despite all efforts to the contrary still occurs shockingly often; in Quebec, induced second-trimester abortions result in a live birth 11.2% of the time, with one in 10 of these “live-born fetuses” surviving more than three hours.

The abortionist affirmed the counselor’s statements. “The law in Canada … doesn’t have a ‘too far,’” she told Golob. She emphasized that for a late-term abortion “24 (6 months) up to 30 weeks (seven months) it is very possible.” She stated that preemie babies often suffered complications and that “very few clinicians would consider that life. At this stage, I would say that what is inside is something that depends on you for their existence, and that’s not something that is alive.”

This is objectively untrue by every scientific and medical definition:

When Golob asked the abortionist if she or the pre-born child had to be in danger to procure the abortion, the abortionist promptly told her that that had not been the case in Canada since the 1960s. She also assured Golob that many women “do this because they already have two kids and can’t take care of another one,” and that the other children “thrive better” if their mother has an abortion.

“There’s also a lot of benefits to society in general,” she emphasized.

Thus far, only one Canadian Member of Parliament responded to the undercover investigation. “A new documentary by RightNow has confirmed what many were told isn’t happening: late-term abortions, even past 24 weeks when a baby could survive outside the womb, are performed in Canada,” MP Leslyn Lewis wrote on X. “For years, politicians and medical leaders have said otherwise. But the truth matters.”

This is the first of three videos RightNow plans to release.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

