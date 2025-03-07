Pro-life heroes to stand trial — help bring their stories to light

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear Reader,
Speaking the truth should not be a crime.
Yet, pro-life heroes are being jailed, silenced, and persecuted.
On March 14, Father David Nix, Father Fidelis Moscinski, Will Goodman, and other pro-life rescuers will stand trial for defending the unborn in New Jersey.
What was their “crime”? Walking into an abortion center, offering roses to mothers, and urging them to choose life.
For this, they were violently dragged out by police, thrown to the ground, and arrested. So much for freedom of speech.
Will you stand with us as we bring their stories to light?
Earlier this year, President Donald Trump pardoned the DC Nine – the courageous pro-lifers sentenced under Biden’s DOJ.
It was a moment of justice.
But the upcoming trial proves that pro-life persecution hasn’t stopped at the state level.
We cannot allow these attacks on the freedom of pro-life activists to continue.
They are being treated like criminals. Their only “crime,” however, is defending the innocent:
- Mark Houck, a pro-life father, was arrested by the FBI in front of his family for peacefully praying outside an abortion clinic.
- Paul Vaughn, another peaceful activist, had his home raided at gunpoint while his terrified children watched.
- The DC Nine, pro-lifers who attempted to prevent abortions in Washington, D.C., were sentenced to years in prison under draconian laws meant to silence dissent – until President Trump pardoned them.
These men and women are prisoners of conscience – targeted because they dared to speak the truth about abortion.
This is political oppression, plain and simple. We must fight back against the war on pro-life speech.
The abortion industry thrives on lies. It survives by hiding the truth.
That’s why they and their allies in government are so desperate to silence us.
- They ban pro-life content on social media.
- They label peaceful protests as “domestic terrorism.”
- They weaponize the FBI against pro-lifers.
And now, Big Tech is actively suppressing stories about pro-life persecution.
Here’s an example.
When LifeSiteNews covered Fr. Nix’s upcoming trial, YouTube appears to have drastically restricted our video’s reach.
- On YouTube, the Fr. Nix video received a small number of views – while other videos posted at the same time on unrelated topics (Prophecy, Viganò, and Francis) received 10x as many views.
- On Rumble, where there is no pro-abortion censorship, the numbers were evenly distributed among these same videos.
The conclusion? We believe that YouTube deliberately suppressed Fr. Nix’s story because it exposed the truth about abortion and pro-life persecution.
If we don’t report on heroes like Fr. Nix, shouting from the rooftops about what he suffered, pro-lifers will be erased from the digital public square.
This is a moment to decide whether truth has a place in our society.
If we allow the persecution of pro-lifers to go unchecked, what happens next?
Who will they silence tomorrow?
Your support ensures that LifeSiteNews continues to be a voice for the voiceless – exposing injustice, standing up for free speech, and defending the unborn.
The forces of darkness want us silent. They want you silent.
But the truth cannot be cancelled.
Join us in this fight – for the unborn, for the persecuted, for the freedom to speak without fear.
Because if they can silence pro-lifers, they can silence anyone.
Yours sincerely in love and gratitude,
John-Henry Westen
Editor-in-Chief
Steve Jalsevac
President and Co-Founder
LifeSiteNews.com
P.S. This is not just about one person or one law.
This is not even just about stopping abortion – it’s about defending true freedom so that those who do good are not punished.
If LifeSiteNews is silenced, who will tell the truth?
If we remain at the mercy of Big Tech’s suppression, how will heroes like Fr. David Nix tell their stories?
Your gift today ensures that we can keep speaking out – no matter the cost.