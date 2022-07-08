Pro-life leader finds creative way around Canada’s ‘bubble zone’ laws to help save the unborn

Gabrielle Johnson shares her plans to build another pregnancy resource center right next to an abortion facility in Calgary, just like The Back Porch in Edmonton.

(LifeSiteNews) — On today’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, I spoke with a Canadian pro-life leader who’s found a creative way to work around the nation’s “bubble zone” laws.

Gabrielle Johnson is the executive director of the Alberta Life Issues Educational Society and also does day-to-day operations at The Back Porch pregnancy resource center in Edmonton.

Today, Johnson shared her plans to build another pregnancy resource center right next to an abortion facility in Calgary, just like The Back Porch. Click here to make a donation through LifeFunder so she can help more mothers choose life.

“The main reason that a lot of women come to us is because they mistake us for the abortion clinic at the outset,” Johnson said. “So when they walk in the door, we have about 30 seconds to engage them in conversation because they’re here for their abortion appointments.”

Johnson also pointed out how Canada’s “bubble zone” laws prohibit pro-life picketing and protesting within 50 meters of a facility, but if a pregnancy resource center is right next door, that also effectively bans any pro-abortion picketing and protesting right outside their building.

“While people for 40 Days for Life can’t stand there with signs, neither can people who are going to come and harass us and the work that we do, or tell women they should not speak to people who are trying to promote life-affirming options,” she said.

